Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold drafted by Detroit Lions

DETROIT (WHNT) — The Detroit Lions selected Alabama defensive back Terrion Arnold with the 24th overall pick.

Arnold played three years at Alabama where he was an All-American in 2023.

He finished his Alabama career with 108 tackles and six interceptions. He was the first defensive back taken in the NFL Draft.

Arnold quickly became a fan favorite because of his relationship with former Alabama Nick Saban’s wife, Terry Saban.

He becomes the third Alabama player taken in this year’s draft.

The Lions, who made the conference championship game last season, traded with the Dallas Cowboys in order to pick Arnold.

