Akron vs. Creighton officially set. Here’s time, date for March Madness Round of 64 game

The University of Akron men's basketball team knew its opponent, seed and destination for the NCAA Tournament. The Selection Committee announced that earlier Sunday night.

The Zips now know what time they will play Creighton in their first-round game in Pittsburgh.

What time does Akron play Creighton in 2024 NCAA Tournament?

The Zips and Bluejays will tip off at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

What channel will show Akron basketball vs. Creighton in March Madness?

The game will be televised by TNT.

Akron, Creighton NCAA Tournament histories

Akron is making its sixth NCAA Tournament appearance and fifth since 2009. The program, though, is still seeking its first NCAA Tournament win.

The Zips earned an automatic bid by winning the Mid-American Conference. They are 24-10 this season.

Creighton is in the NCAA Tournament for the 25th time and ninth time in the last 13 years. The Bluejays have made it six straight years now, reaching the Elite Eight last year and the Sweet 16 in 2021. They own an 18-25 all-time NCAA Tournament record.

The Bluejays received an at-large bid out of the Big East, where they were second during the regular season before being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament. They are 23-9 this season, with their highlight being an upset of No. 1 UConn last month.

