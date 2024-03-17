Akron basketball vs Creighton prediction: Who has edge in 2024 NCAA Tournament Round of 64?

A veteran University of Akron men's basketball team enters the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the program's second appearance in the three years. The last trip, ending in a 57-53 first-round loss to UCLA in 2022, proved the Zips belonged. They led that game for 27 minutes, 6 seconds before UCLA made the plays it needed to at crunch time to survive.

Four Akron starters in that game remain with the Zips for this trip, with one of those — Enrique Freeman — emerging as one of the best college basketball players in the country and the nation's leading rebounder.

The Zips are 24-10 after winning the Mid-American Conference Tournament to earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Here's a quick look at the matchup, as Akron seeks its first NCAA Tournament win in its sixth trip to March Madness.

Their first-round opponent? The Creighton Bluejays, who received an at-large bid out of the Big East. Here's a look at the matchup, plus our prediction.

Akron Zips feature MAC Player of the Year Enrique Freeman

Akron Zips forward Enrique Freeman celebrates with guard Mikal Dawson (22) during the second half of the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship game, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Cleveland.

Freeman delivered one of the finest individual performances in recent Akron history in the conference tournament semifinal win over Ohio. The MAC Player of the Year, Freeman recorded his NCAA-best 30th double-double this season against Ohio, totaling 24 points and a MAC Tournament-record 21 rebounds to go seven blocks and an assist in 39 minutes. He followed that up with 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in the title game win over Kent State, coming up with big plays on both ends down the stretch. Freeman enters the NCAA Tournament as the MAC Tournament Most Valuable Player for the second time in three years.

Akron Zips basketball's projected starting five for March Madness

Akron Zips guard Greg Tribble drives against Ohio guard Jaylin Hunter during the first half of the Mid-American Conference Tournament semifinals, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Cleveland.

No. 2 Greg Tribble, 6-3, senior, guard: Elite defender and dangerous off the dribble with explosive athletic ability. Hit the game-winning free throw to win the MAC Tournament.

No. 11 Sammy Hunter, 6-9, senior, forward: Streaky 3-point shooter who provides solid defense and rebounding. His three second-half 3s were instrumental to second-half comeback win over Ohio in MAC semifinals.

Akron's Sammy Hunter celebrates after a victory over Kent State in the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship game, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Cleveland.

No. 24 Ali Ali, 6-8, senior, guard: Often a matchup nightmare for opponents with a strong midrange game and the ability to do damage in the post while also capable of heating up as a 3-point shooter.

No. 25 Enrique Freeman, 6-7, senior, forward: An energy player who's become a dominant low-post star with elite rebounding skills and a relentless engine. Adding timely 3-point shooting to his repertoire, as he's expanded that area of his game.

No. 34 Nate Johnson, 6-3, senior, guard: Missed more than a month with an injury and the Zips missed his versatility. Scored 11 points in MAC title game, his first double-figure scoring game in the seven games since his return.

Akron Zips guard Nate Johnson shoots over Kent State guard Giovanni Santiago during the second half of the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship game, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Cleveland.

What to know about Creighton led by coach Greg McDermott

Akron is 1-3 all time against Creighton. The two teams last played in a 2016, a 82-70 win by the Bluejays.

Creighton enters with a 23-9 record this season. The Bluejays were ranked throughout the season and showed their full potential when they upset No. 1 UConn last month. Creighton beat the Huskies 85-66 at home in Omaha, Nebraska, on Feb. 20.

Here's a look at four Bluejays to watch:

No. 55 Baylor Scheierman , 6-7, senior, guard: Averaging a team-high 18.4 points while shooting 44.8% from the floor, including 37.2% on 3-pointers, and 86.8% from the free-throw line. Also averaging a team-best 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists.

No. 23 Trey Alexander , 6-4, junior guard: A multi-faceted player averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals. He's shooting 45.6% from the floor, including 32.7% from deep, and 80.9% from the line.

No. 11 Ryan Kalkbrenner , 7-1, senior, center: Averaging 17.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 blocks. He's shooting 65.0% from the floor and 71.1% from the line. At 270 pounds, he's a formidable presence in the paint.

No. 1 Steven Ashworth, 6-1, senior, guard: Averaging 10.7 points while shooting 38.6% from the floor and a team-best 89.6% from the line.

Akron vs Creighton prediction: March Madness Round of 64

With the experience with which the Zips entered this season, a return to the NCAA Tournament was the expectation. When the Zips rolled through the opening month of league play, the thought became this might be the Akron team to finally win an NCAA Tournament game. The Zips, though, struggled down the stretch. Long offensive droughts plagued them, among other things, including during their run to the MAC Tournament title. But they've shown resilience and memories of the tough tournament loss to UCLA two years should motivate them. They will need all of that mental toughness to control pace against a high-scoring Creighton team. The Bluejays score 80.5 points per game and, under coach Greg McDermott, they are generally one of the nation's top offensive teams.

Score prediction

Akron 65, Creighton 62: Akron's defense-first approach will be tested by Creighton's high-powered offense. The Bluejays scored 75 or more points in 11 of their 14 games. They lost two of the three games they didn't reach that mark. Akron wants to keep the game in the 60s, just like they did in the MAC Tournament semifinals and championship game. If Akron can avoid any lengthy scoring droughts, and prevent an extended Creighton run, the Zips are looking at their first NCAA Tournament win.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Akron vs Creighton prediction, pick for March Madness Round of 64