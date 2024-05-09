Ada boys wrap up 4A Regional title

May 9—The Ada High School boys tennis team defended its home turf by rolling to a Class 4A Regional Tournament championship Tuesday at the Ada Tennis Center.

The Cougars never lost a match, rolling to the regional crown with a team score of 48. Wagoner finished second with 37 points and Oklahoma Christian School finished third at 36.

"The boys did a great job at regionals at staying focused and taking care of business, completing the sweep in the process," said Ada head coach Terry Swopes. "Now we get ready to go compete at state."

The Cougars are expected to be right in the middle of the hunt for a state title.

"We should have a good shot at doing well. There are a lot of strong teams in 4A this year, such as Casady, Elk City, Metro Christian and Byng, just to name a few," Swopes said. "We will need to stay mentally tough and leave everything on the court this weekend."

Ada senior Halstine Redwine nearly posted a shutout in the No. 1 Singles championship match. He defeated Zac Daley of Wagoner 6-1, 6-0 for the title.

In No. 2 Singles, senior Brady Bacon knocked off Luke Cromwell of Oklahoma Christian School 6-2, 6-1 in the title match.

Tate Danielson and Jackson Swopes won a No. 1 Doubles regional championship with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Trendan Ayers and Kyle Harjo of Oklahoma Christian School.

In the No. 2 Doubles championship match, Ada's Drew Lillard and partner Anthony Towers edged the OCS combo of Easton Brant and Andrew Matherly 7-5 in the first set before finishing the match with a 6-0 win in set No. 2.

------o------

Tuesday, May 7

BOYS

Class 4A Regional

At Ada

Team Standings

1. Ada 48

2. Wagoner 37

3. OCS 36

4. Harding Charter 30

5. OCA 29

6. Purcell 21

7. Harding Fine Arts 13

8. Chickasha 12

tie Douglass 12

10. Weatherford 8

Ada Individual Results

SINGLES

1. Halston Redwine (Ada) def. Zac Daley (Wagoner) 6-1,6-0 (1st Place)

2. Brady Bacon (Ada) def. Luke Cromwell (OCS) 6-2,6-1 (1st Place)

DOUBLES

1. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) def. Trendan Ayers/Kyle Harjo (OCS) 6-1,6-1 (1st Place)

2. Drew Lillard/Anthony Towers (Ada) def. Easton Brant/Andrew Matherly (OCS) 7-5,6-0 (1st Place)

Up Next: Class 4A State Tournament May 10-11 at Oklahoma City Tennis Center.