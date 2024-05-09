Aaron Civale falters again in 5th inning; Rays’ win streak ends at 5

ST. PETERSBURG — If it happened once or twice, you might think it was just a coincidence, or a couple of bad pitches.

But Wednesday was the fourth straight start in which Aaron Civale got himself into trouble and knocked out of the game in the fifth inning.

That would make for a pattern.

And something of a problem for the Rays.

They went on to lose to the White Sox 4-1, snapping a season-high five-game winning streak, ending the undefeated debut of their City Connect uniforms, and dropping back to .500 at 19-19.

The Rays, using an all-right-handed hitting lineup to offset the better-against-lefties effectiveness of Sox starter Chris Flexen, didn’t do much offensively, managing just three hits in six innings off him, and four total for the night.

They got their first hit when Yandy Diaz led off the fourth with a single, and a run with one out as Harold Ramirez singled and Isaac Paredes doubled. But the rally died quickly as Amed Rosario lined out and Ramirez was doubled off third.

The Rays had a bit of a rally going in the seventh with a pair of walks around a fly out. But as pinch-hitter Josh Lowe flied to right for the second out, Paredes broke from second and was standing on third when the Sox doubled him off second.

And not much else.

Civale worked quickly through the first three innings, and got out of a two-on jam in the fourth.

But the fifth proved to be his undoing again.

Civale allowed a 101.5-mph leadoff double to Bryan Ramos on a 77-mph curveball, then a 104.2-mph, 400-foot home run to Paul DeJong on an 87.1-mph cutter on an 0-1 count, putting the Sox ahead 2-1.

He got the next two out, Braden Shewmake on a grounder and Martin Maldonado by strikeout.

But there was more trouble ahead. Ex-Ray Tommy Pham laced a 100.8-mph single off an 81.5-mph sweeper and Gavin Sheets walked on six pitches. That was enough for manager Kevin Cash, who went to the mound and ended Civale’s night at 82 pitches.

Kevin Kelly got the Rays out of that mess, but then gave up two runs in the sixth, extending the White Sox lead to 4-1.

Civale, acquired at last season’s trade deadline, had gotten off to a good start this season (2-1, 2.74 ERA) in his first four outings, working six innings three times and five the other.

But his last four have been similarly bad, as he allowed five earned runs over 4⅔ innings April 21 at the Yankees, six over 4⅓ on April 27 at the White Sox, seven over 4⅔ on Friday against the Mets, and the two over 4⅔ Wednesday.

The Rays had won five straight since debuting the gray and black, neon-accented, skateboard-themed new uniforms.

