8th grader sets New Mexico softball home run record

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For a second consecutive year, there is a new home run queen in New Mexico high school softball. The new crown has gone to a player who isn’t even in high school yet, as 8th grader Malie Satete, representing West Las Vegas, set the new mark. Satete mashed a record-setting 21st home run on Tuesday night against Robertson.

“It’s really great to have that title now,” said Satete. “I just went up to the plate, just trying to make contact, not trying to hit a home run because I don’t want to try too hard. I’m just going to try to beat the record every year and just progress.”

Satete is a multi-sport athlete who also competes in volleyball and basketball. She has aspirations of playing softball in college and said her dream school is UCLA.

