6-year-old hospital patient surprised with Savannah Bananas tickets

Baseball fanatic Konnor Roy and his family were gifted tickets to the Savannah Bananas’ sold-out game at Sutter Health Park on Saturday and free donuts for a year from Dunkin’, which has a partnership with the touring baseball team.

“Dunkin’ gifted Konnor ‘Free Donuts for a Year’ to celebrate his sweet tooth for donuts, which helped keep his spirits up during hospital treatments, and Dunkin’ and Savannah Bananas-themed merchandise,” Dunkin’ said in a press release.

The Bananas are playing three sold-out games against their rivals the Party Animals in West Sacramento from Friday to Sunday.

As part of the West Sacramento tour stop, Dunkin’ said its Sacramento location on 8351 Bruceville Road will host players from the Bananas and Party Animals from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Players will be behind the counter taking orders, treating guests to giveaways from the Dunkin’ prize wheel, and will surprise a few guests with tickets to Saturday’s game, according to Dunkin’.

The touring baseball team out of Georgia is known for its style of play called “Banana Ball,” involving dancing players and viral social media videos.

West Sacramento is one of 29 cities the team is playing in for its 2024 Banana Ball World Tour.

