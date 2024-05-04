ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Friday was day two of the 57th annual Cosmopolitan Track and Field meet over at William Fleming High School. This is the first day of competition for the senior high schools as this is a big time special event in the Roanoke Valley. The meet gives back in so many ways but it is the spirit of competition that is the calling card for the Cosmo.

25 middle schools and 25 high schools are competing in the Cosmo. The meet wraps up Saturday over at William Fleming.

