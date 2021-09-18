49ers place LB Dre Greenlaw on Injured Reserve

The San Francisco 49ers on Saturday officially placed linebacker Dre Greenlaw on Injured Reserve. There was no immediate corresponding move to fill his roster spot.

This IR stint isn’t expected to be season-ending. Greenlaw had surgery to fix a groin injury that forced him out of the 49ers’ Week 1 win over the Lions. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Friday said the expected recovery time is four-to-six weeks. Greenlaw will be required to stay on IR for a minimum of three weeks under the league’s new rules for players returning from the injured list.

Greenlaw in Week 1 posted six tackles and an interception that he returned for a touchdown.

In Greenlaw’s absence, Azeez Al-Shaair will get the start at Will linebacker with Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles the likely Sam linebacker.