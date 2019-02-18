Team LeBron wins NBA All-Star game over Team Giannis, Kevin Durant named MVP

As usual, LeBron James knows what’s up when it comes to basketball.

The team put together by the Lakers superstar rallied from a deep third-quarter deficit Sunday to top Team Giannis in the NBA All-Star game, 178-164 in a display of shooting that was impressive by the standards the NBA’s annual February exhibition.

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant earned MVP honors for the second time.

Giannis, Bucks representation take control early

The first was a statement from the Milwaukee Bucks, as Antetokounmpo looked zoned in on an MVP trophy, leading all scorers with 20 points.

With Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer on the bench and Khris Middleton dropping 17 points off the bench, it was all Team Giannis in the first half, taking a 95-82 lead after two quarters. Their 53 first quarter points tied and All-Star game record.

Team LeBron’s bench closes the gap

The Greek Freak’s squad continued the run to start the second half until a 3-point barrage from the Team LeBron bench turned the tide.

Team Giannis extended its lead to 109-89 early in the the third, but Team LeBron, led by hot shooting from Klay Thompson, Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard quickly closed the gap, leading a 33-13 run to take a 133-132 lead into the fourth quarter.

Kevin Durant

All-Star game 3-point record

The run continued the trend of All-Star games becoming competitive late, and the hot shooting continued from both teams in the fourth as they combined to break the All-Star game record for three pointers with 56 halfway through the fourth quarter.

By the time the game was done, both teams combined for 62 points.

When Team LeBron’s starters returned to the court late, they owned the game the rest of the way in the second straight win for LeBron’s squad at the All-Star game.

Durant led the way for Team LeBron with 31 points and seven rebounds in his MVP effort as 10 players on the team scored in double figures.

Antetokounmpo was the game’s leading scorer, tallying 38 points with 11 rebounds in a losing effort.

