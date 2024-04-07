Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
WrestleMania 40 Night 1 results, grades, analysis: The Rock, Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins
Three new champions were crowned on Night 1 and The Rock returned to in-ring action
Staff writer
WrestleMania 40 officially kicked off Saturday in Philadelphia with a seven-match card. There were three championship matches, with four separate titles on the line.
In the main event, The Rock and Roman Reigns took on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in one of the most highly anticipated tag team matches in WWE history.
Night 1 — Full results and grades
Rhea Ripley defeats Becky Lynch in 17:07 to retain her Women’s World Championship
Grade: B
Best spot: Rhea Ripley's "electric chair"
#RheaRipley DOMINATES at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/7kpvJ4MAa8
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
Analysis: Two of the biggest stars in WWE put on a solid opening match that overcame some early pacing issues and showcased Ripley's power vs. Lynch's in-ring psychology. Ripley continuing her yearlong reign as champion was the right call and Lynch continues to put over the next generation of female stars.
Grayson Waller and Austin Theory win the Smackdown Tag Team Championships and Awesome Truth wins the Raw Tag Team Championships in 17:36
Grade: A
Best spot: DIY's dual high-risk moves
CIAMPA, YOU MADMAN!!!! 😲😲😲😲😲😲#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/hF7zR8FUcL
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Analysis: While it won't go down as the best ladder match in the event's history, there were several truly jaw-dropping moments and Awesome Truth winning creates a bonafide WrestleMania moment. Having Waller and Theory win as a heel team is a smart move when splitting the tag team championships.
Rey Mysterio and Andrade defeat Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio in 11:50
Grade: B
Best spot: Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson running in to help LWO
PHILLY STRONG.@JasonKelce & @LaneJohnson65 just destroyed @DomMysterio35 at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/k2xZdODDHA
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Analysis: Strong work from all parties involved for a match with relatively low stakes. Andrade was the true star in this match and could see a significant push coming out of it. Jason Kelce's wild 2024 continues with a run-in at WrestleMania.
Jey Uso defeated Jimmy Uso in 11:13
Grade: C
Best spot: Jimmy Uso pleading with Jey Uso
Can't trust JIMMY USO!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/25olbQXGvC
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Analysis: Considering the build for this match, the payoff really wasn't there. Jey Uso winning keeps his momentum going, especially because he's the bigger star of the two right now. The match was just a little too slow and even though there was an emotionally charged climax, it felt like more could have been done here.
Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi def Damage CTRL in 9:38
Grade: B-
Best spot: Bianca takes out Damage CTRL
The EST of #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/d58Ar3V6KP
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Analysis: From the entrance to the final bell, Jade Cargill was built up as a forceful star. Cargill showcased power and charisma that makes her an exciting addition to WWE. Belair continues to steal the show every time she enters the ring. Damage CTRL should be fine coming out of this, regardless of the outcome of Iyo Sky's match on Night 2.
Sami Zayn defeats Gunther in 15:40 to win the Intercontinental Championship
Grade: B+
Best spot: Zayn's final flurry of offense
SAMI ZAYN DID IT!!! GUNTHER HAS BEEN DETHRONED!!!
WE HAVE A NEW INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION AT #WrestleMania!!! pic.twitter.com/ecvyi7y3Xh
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Analysis: The lone legitimate stunner of WrestleMania Night 1, Zayn ends the record reign of Gunther. For the second year in a row Gunther is part of a brutally hard-hitting Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania and for the second year in a row, Zayn walks out a champion.
The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in 44:38
Grade: A
Best spot: Rhodes puts Rock through an announce table
THROUGH THE ANNOUNCE TABLE.
THROUGH THE BARRICADE.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Ugifiju9di
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Analysis: In his first real match in 11 years, Rock looked good in the ring and these four told an excellent main-event story from start to finish. While it seemed fairly obvious that the deck needed to be stacked against Rhodes heading into Night 2, there were enthralling false finishes from the babyface team in this overly physical match.
For full match breakdown and analysis, check out the recaps from our live coverage below.
LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER16 updates
Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. The Rock and Roman Reigns
Our last match of the night was arguably the biggest tag team match in WrestleMania history, with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins taking on The Rock and Roman Reigns.
Rhodes, Rollins and Reigns are pulling double duty at this year's WrestleMania and this was The Rock's first true WrestleMania match in 11 years.
If Rhodes and Rollins would have won, The Bloodline would have been banned from ringside for Sunday's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Rhodes and Reigns. Since The Rock and Reigns won, the match will be contested under "Bloodline Rules."
Of all the (very long) entrances, The Rock's was clearly the most over-the-top — in a good way, of course. Rhodes' mom and father-in-law were seated ringside, which was significant considering the build of this match.
The FINAL BOSS of #WrestleMania.@TheRock has come back to Philadelphia to team with @WWERomanReigns against @CodyRhodes & @WWERollins in the biggest tag team match in @WrestleMania history! pic.twitter.com/z1sMsm9asR
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
What an introduction for @TheRock & @WWERomanReigns by @SamanthatheBomb at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/XissdJUi5d
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
AND HERE WE GO.
The Final Boss and the Tribal Chief against the American Nightmare and the World Heavyweight Champion in the BIGGEST tag team match in #WrestleMania history! pic.twitter.com/Rwqfh2XxAb
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Once the bell rang, the four men engaged in a long staring match. Ultimately Rollins and Reigns are picked to start the match off. The first move was a collar-and-elbow tie up more than two and a half minutes after the bell rang. Reigns overpowered Rollins as the pace remained slow. Once things picked up, Rollins gained the upper hand and tagged Rhodes in.
Rhodes and Reigns went back and forth before engaging in a brief "test of strength." Rollins returned to the action and then Reigns tagged in The Rock for the first time.
EIGHT YEARS IN THE MAKING.@TheRock is back inside of a WWE ring competing at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/1QIbnz0oM3
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Following the earlier Reigns-Rollins blueprint, Rock overpowered Rollins after a collar-and-elbow tie up but Rollins utilized speed and counters to even the playing field. After building momentum, Rock taunted Rhodes to come into the ring — and he obliged.
Rhodes, and eventually Rollins, beat down on Rock and Reigns for a short time before the four stared each other down again and the battle spilled outside the ring. Rhodes and Reigns worked up the ramp while Rollins and Rock kept the action near the commentary area. Rock threatened the referee not to count anyone out before he and Rollins entered the crowd.
The FINAL BOSS demands NO referee counting outside the ring in this main event at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/py3cR5mMSN
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
After chaos involving all four men outside the ring, Rock and Rollins returned to the ropes, but a sneak attack by Reigns resulted in Rollins selling a knee injury. Rock and Reigns turned their attention to Rollins' knee and isolating the WWE heavyweight champion, handicapping the babyface team.
As Reigns taunted the crowd, Rollins pulled off a neck breaker and appeared poised for a hot tag to Rhodes, but Rock pulled him back and hit him with a low blow — furthering the story of Rock abusing his power as a TKO board member to cheat.
The FINAL BOSS is calling the shots at #WrestleMania XL as @TheRock continues to fight dirty! pic.twitter.com/t14KxOjd0W
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Yet another attempt at the hot tag was foiled as Reigns pulled Rhodes from the apron and Rock locked Rollins in the sharpshooter. Rhodes, tossing out the rulebook, interfered to slap the Rock and force the hold to be broken. Rollins then capitalized with a stomp on Rock before both men tagged in their partners.
Rhodes built momentum with a scoop slam, disaster kick and Cody cutter to land a near-fall. Rhodes went for another cutter but Reigns countered with a "superman punch" for a near-fall of his own.
As the pace picked up, Rhodes landed a top-rope cutter and Rollins a frog splash, but Reigns kicked out at two. Rollins and Rhodes landed a series of superkicks, a stomp and "crossRhodes" on Reigns but Rock pulled the referee out of the ring.
With the referee briefly incapacitated, Reigns took out Rhodes with a low blow, but Rhodes kicked out.
Reigns locked Rhodes in a guillotine choke and Rock prevented the hold from being broken. Rollins came in for the save and after Rock tagged in, he turned his attention to Rhodes mother and father-in-law, taunting them with his custom weight belt.
JUST IN TIME!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/gV34Vi1myP
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
The DISRESPECT.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ynlGXt4JRS
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Rock's taunting allowed Rhodes to quickly recoup for a "bionic elbow" and, as Rock went for the "people's elbow," a cutter. On the cusp of landing his finisher on Rock, Rhodes was taken out with a "superman punch."
With Reigns lining up a spear on Rhodes, Rollins saved his partner and Reigns inadvertently speared Rock. Both Rhodes and Rollins landed pedigrees, but The Bloodline members kicked out and the action moved outside the ring again.
ROMAN REIGNS JUST SPEARED THE ROCK!!!!!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/YoOt0F6dvJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Rollins took out Reigns with a top-rope crossbody and Rock's attention was on Rhodes in the announce area. A brief distraction allowed Rhodes to put Rock through an announce table with a "Rock bottom" and Reigns speared Rollins through the barricade to the timekeeper's area.
THROUGH THE ANNOUNCE TABLE.
THROUGH THE BARRICADE.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Ugifiju9di
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Rhodes moved Rock back into the ring, but Reigns hit him with a drive-by kick. Reigns tagged in and went toe-to-toe with Rhodes. Rhodes went for a trio of "crossRhodes," but on the third he was hit in the back with Rock's weight belt, turning the tide in the heels' favor.
Rock hit Rhodes with a "Rock bottom" and the "people's elbow" before picking up the win.
The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in 44:38
- Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
Raw and Smackdown GMs thank fans, announce attendance
Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis take a moment to thank fans in attendance in Philadelphia and at home. They announce the attendance for Night 1 at 72,543.
They also show the celebrities in attendance — George Kittle, Vanessa Hudgens, Wale, 2 Chainz and Druski.
- Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
Sami Zayn vs, Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship
The penultimate match of the night is between Zayn — a perennial fan favorite — and Gunther, the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion in history.
Before the match gets started we saw Zayn sharing a moment with his wife and son and then Chad Gable, who has factored into the build for this match. Gable again referenced the "Rocky" franchise, saying Zayn owes him a favor when it's all said and done — a reference to Apollo Creed and Rocky Balboa's relationship in "Rocky III."
As Zayn continues his journey, he crosses paths with his best friend, Kevin Owens. It was an emotional segment before Philadelphia erupted for Zayn.
Do it for THEM, @SamiZayn. ❤️#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/s78Fxa2Aj1
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Zayn gained the early upper hand, hitting Gunther with a series of chops — Gunther's signature — before he's caught and dropped with a German suplex.
Gunther remained in control for the majority of the early stages of the match, which was the most physical of the night until that point. As Zayn continued to get battered, the camera panned to Zayn's wife in the front row of the crowd.
Zayn launched a brief flurry of offense with a pair of suplexes, a series of chops and a tornado DDT. Zayn went for a trio of finishers — a "helluva kick" and two "blue thunder bombs" — but Gunther countered each, the last resulting in a sleeper hold.
Right as Zayn was about to force a rope break, Gunter hit Zayn with another German suplex. Gunther scored a near-fall after a big dropkick and powerbomb.
Momentum quickly swung back into Zayn's favor as he landed a "helluva kick" before Gunther again hit two massive powerbombs for another near-fall. The champion continued to punish Zayn and taunt Zayn's wife. The announcers sold the effects on Zayn, calling for the ref to end the match.
With the #ICTitle on the line at #WrestleMania XL, @SamiZayn continues to fight! pic.twitter.com/x1o6I2D3hN
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Gunther twice went to the top rope and executed big splashes. On the third attempt, however, Zayn jumped to his feet, landing a kick and avalanche brain buster to stun the champion. The crowd erupted as Zayn landed a pair of "helluva kicks" and pinned Gunther to win the Intercontinental Championship and end the historic reign of the "Ring General."
SAMI ZAYN DID IT!!! GUNTHER HAS BEEN DETHRONED!!!
WE HAVE A NEW INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION AT #WrestleMania!!! pic.twitter.com/ecvyi7y3Xh
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
THAT'S HOW WINNING IS DONE!!! ❤️@SamiZayn pulls off the miracle in Philadelphia and it's a celebration at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/DrZlw7OnDe
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Sami Zayn defeats Gunther in 15:40 to win the Intercontinental Championship
- Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL
Our third tag-team match was the six-woman match between Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL.
Both teams got special entrances before the action began.
What a #WrestleMania entrance for Damage CTRL! pic.twitter.com/2sDQepPqpC
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
The trio of @BiancaBelairWWE, @TheTrinity_Fatu & @Jade_Cargill arrive in style at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/ZG9RBssrLb
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
The action begins with Asuka and Naomi, but a quick tag from Kairi Sane allows the other half of the Kabuki Warriors to take over.
Naomi gained early momentum and a near-fall with a split leg drop onto Sane. Damage CTRL would quickly turn the tables, sending Naomi to the outside and Sane taking a risk, unleashing a top-rope elbow onto Naomi.
Asuka returned to the ring and really sold the cohesiveness of their team by isolating Naomi in their corner — a classic tag-team wrestling ploy. Naomi would manage to get to her corner and bring in Belair for the hot tag. Belair used her power to take out all three members of Damage CTRL, capping it off with a springboard moonsault.
The EST of #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/d58Ar3V6KP
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
As Bianca went to tag in Cargill, Damage CTRL took control (pun intended) again, unleashing a barrage on Belair and getting a near fall. The Philadelphia crowd began chanting "we want Jade," and before long, Cargill made her WrestleMania debut.
Cargill overpowered all three members of Damage CTRL and scored a near-fall.
A chaotic final segment had Asuka accidentally mist Sane before Naomi took out Sane, Bianca take out Asuka and Cargill take out Kai to score the pinfall and win.
JADE CARGILL has arrived at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/SHZdG8kXnf
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi def Damage CTRL in 9:38
- Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso
Jimmy and Jey Uso add to the legacy of "Brother vs. Brother" matches at WrestleMania, joining Bret and Owen Hart (WrestleMania X) and Matt and Jeff Hardy (WrestleMania 25).
Lil Wayne rapped a few verses of "A Milli" before walking Jey Uso down to the ring. Wayne would rap the spoken portions of Jey's entrance music.
As Jimmy made his way to the ring, Jey didn't wait for him — or the bell — launching himself to the outside and gaining a quick upper hand.
HERE WE GO.
Jey Uso couldn't even wait for Jimmy Uso to get into the ring at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/jQ07TXGeXZ
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
With the match officially underway, Jey again dove through the ropes to take out his twin brother. Jimmy would gain momentum with a massive Samoan drop, and back-to-back turnbuckle moves. Jimmy stayed in control with an uppercut and series of superkicks. Jimmy then added insult to injury, taunting fans with Jey's celebration.
The Usos would exchange punches and step-up enziguris in the middle of the ring, drawing praise from the Philadelphia crowd.
Jey would use a series of superkicks, including a flying one into the corner, to gain the upper hand against Jimmy. As Jey went for another kick, Jimmy put his hands up in defense and pleaded with his brother, who fell for the twin's ruse. Jimmy tried to quickly capitalize, landing a superkick and frog splash for a near-fall.
Can't trust JIMMY USO!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/25olbQXGvC
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
The match entered its ending stages shortly after, with Jey landing a spear and a twisting frog splash for the pin.
Jey Uso defeated Jimmy Uso in 11:13
- Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar
After the chaotic and entertaining ladder match, we got the tag match featuring father vs. son with Rey and Dominik Mysterio.
Escobar and Rey Mysterio started the action before Escobar quickly tags in Dominik Mysterio. We only got a brief show of the two Mysterios in the ring together as Andrade tags himself in shortly after.
In a truly unique spot, Andrade and Rey would combine for a double cross body to take out both Dominik and Escobar outside the ring.
As action returned to the ring, we got another brief look at Rey vs. Dominik as the father threatened to use his belt on his son. Dominik regained momentum before tagging in Escobar. Dominik returned to the action with a splash on Rey, a flying, spinning elbow and tandem basement dropkicks alongside Escobar.
NOPE. NOT AGAIN!@DomMysterio35 couldn't handle that TWO WrestleManias in a row!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/hzASVYoJtW
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
As Escobar took over, he went to rip off Rey's mask, but the veteran turned the tides, eventually landing a "code red" and bringing in Andrade with the hot tag. Andrade would combine a vicious set of double knees and a stunning moonsault to get a near-fall on Dominik.
As Rey and Escobar were tagged in, Rey built momentum to land a "619" and Andrade took out Dominik with a moonsault from the top rope to the floor. With the ref distracted, the other members of Legado del Fantasma and the LWO would get involved, distracting from the action in the ring.
A very special #WrestleMania moonsault! 😏 pic.twitter.com/EharH8M9Rb
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/VX2JwldSft
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
As Escobar called for a chair to fully take out Rey, two behemoths in Eagles-colored Rey Mysterio lucha masks intervened, allowing Mysterio to recover and pick up the win. After the match, it was revealed to be Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce underneath the masks.
PHILLY STRONG.@JasonKelce & @LaneJohnson65 just destroyed @DomMysterio35 at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/k2xZdODDHA
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Rey Mysterio and Andrade defeat Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio in 11:50
- Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
Six-Pack Ladder Match for the WWE Tag Team Championships
The second match on the card was DIY vs. Awesome Truth vs. New Day vs. New Catch Republic vs. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory vs. The Judgment Day.
Both sets of tag team championships were suspended above the ring and the match would continue until all four belts were removed.
DIY — Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano — paid homage to Triple H and Shawn Michaels with their gear.
See what you've done, @RonKillings?! 😂#DIY just went into full D-Generation X mode at #WrestleMania XL and we've got a special Awesome Truth entrance too! pic.twitter.com/C6g7Re5aX4
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
The New Day came out in boxing gear in a "Rocky" tribute — Xavier Woods dressed as Apollo Creed (he used to wrestle under the moniker Austin Creed) and Kofi Kingston wearing black and yellow, like Stallone's Balboa character wore in "Rocky II"
All six teams would quickly climb the ladders, looking to end the action early and a chaotic opening sequence would end with the Judgment Day clearing the ring. Tyler Bate would lift Finn Balor — and a ladder — for a helicopter spin. Bates and Pete Dunne would then hit tandem moonsaults off a ladder to take out everyone.
big strong boi at #WrestleMania XL! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/e0fLocIdHu
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
#WrestleMania and LADDERS.
What. A. Combo. 👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/CFN4eZBD2a
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
R-Truth — the comedic relief and fan favorite — ignited the Philadelphia crowd by pretending actual tag team rules applied before hitting a five-knuckle shuffle and “attitude adjustment” on Finn Balor. Truth then went for a pin – which doesn’t apply in the match.
DIY’s D-Generation X tribute continued as Johnny Gargano hit Shawn Michael’s finisher, “sweet chin music” and Tommaso Ciampa hit Triple H’s “pedigree.”
SWEET CHIN MUSIC. PEDIGREE.
But which team just retrieved the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles at #WrestleMania XL?! 👀 pic.twitter.com/6phkXXnCTZ
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Grayson Waller would climb the ladder and unhook the Smackdown tag team championships to win that set before being powerbombed through a ladder by New Catch Republic.
DIY broke out the tables — fitting considering Philadelphia was the birthplace of ECW — before the New Day built momentum for the first time in the match. Kofi Kingston landed a massive trust fall to take out most of the other competitors. Recovered, DIY stole the show as Gargano hit a slingshot DDT on Dunne through a table and Ciampa hit an “air raid crash” on Bates off the top of a ladder.
CIAMPA, YOU MADMAN!!!! 😲😲😲😲😲😲#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/hF7zR8FUcL
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
JD McDonaugh interfered as R-Truth neared the Raw tag team championships, trying to help his Judgment Day brethren. The New Day then took out Finn Balor and sent McDonaugh crashing through two tables on the outside.
Looks like @jd_mcdonagh just faced the consequences at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/VtblUVRGhn
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Damian Priest — the other Judgment Day member in the match — showboated as he climbed the ladder, allowing The Miz to race up the ladder and fight Priest. Priest raced up again before R-Truth hit another “attitude adjustment” on Priest.
Truth climbed the ladder and unhooked the Raw tag team championships to win that set and end the match.
The victory marks the first time R-Truth has ever won at WrestleMania and the first time him and The Miz are tag team champions.
Grayson Waller and Austin Theory win the Smackdown Tag Team Championships and Awesome Truth wins the Raw Tag Team Championships in 17:36
- Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship
The match’s opening moments featured back-and-forth action between the two stars. The WWE commentary team of Corey Graves, Pat McAfee and Michael Cole mentioned several times that Lynch was dealing with strep throat in the week leading up to WreslteMania 40.
Lynch capitalized on Ripley’s showboating for a top-rope armdrag and eventually hit a tornado DDT to get a near-fall. Lynch kept up momentum with a leg drop from the top rope.
Lynch went for a cross body off the top rope and was caught by Ripley, swinging momentum back her way. Ripley hit a big knee and scored her own near-fall.
After the near-fall, Lynch looked to put Ripley in her armbar submission finisher, which Ripley countered into a trio of modified powerbombs. Ripley and Lynch turned into a match of power vs. psychology as Lynch continued to focus on the champion’s arm.
#RheaRipley looks to overpower #BeckyLynch at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/WUMiI14WWB
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
Ripley countered a Lynch leg drop into her own submission maneuver before Lynch forced a rope break and quickly hit a “manhandle slam” finisher for a dramatic two-count. Not to be outdone, Ripley caught Lynch with a “riptide” finisher for yet another near-fall.
The action shifted to the top rope where Lynch landed a superplex on Ripley and quickly snapped the armbar on. Ripley’s power was on display as she lifted Lynch into the “electric chair,” holding the move as the two tumbled to the outside and hit on the floor.
#RheaRipley DOMINATES at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/7kpvJ4MAa8
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
Rhea would keep momentum, countering an attempted “manhandle slam” from Lynch, hitting back-to-back “riptide” slams — one into the turnbuckle — to pick up the win.
#RheaRipley rules at #WrestleMania XL!
The Women's World Championship remains firmly in the grasp of MAMI. pic.twitter.com/E47EiA90Am
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
Rhea Ripley defeats Becky Lynch in 17:07 to retain her Women’s World Championship
- Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
Rhea Ripley gets a special entrance
WWE women's world champion Rhea Ripley had a live-music entrance at WrestleMania, being played to the ring by Motionless in White. A closer look at Ripley's makeup shows she has "MIW" in the red eye shadow — a homage to the band.
MAMI has arrived at #WrestleMania XL as @MIWband plays Women's World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE to the ring in Philadelphia! pic.twitter.com/X8I2b7GJrc
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
- Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
Triple H kicks off the show -- Becky vs. Rhea open the action
Paul "Triple H" Levesque — WWE's chief creative officer — kicked off the show with the classic "Welcome to WrestleMania" quip. Levesque has wrestled 23 times at the "Showcase of the Immortals."
It's TIME TO PLAY THE GAME at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/8GsM8suvGq
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
Becky Lynch entered after narrating excerpts of her new book, "The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl." Lynch faced Rhea Ripley, who is on a year-long run as women's world champion.
THE MAN has come around to #WrestleMania XL!@BeckyLynchWWE looks to become Women's Champion once again RIGHT NOW. pic.twitter.com/ydqGhVp8UQ
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
- Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
How to watch WrestleMania 40
We're moments away from the action getting underway in Philadelphia — Here's your last-minute "How to Watch" guide.
- Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
WrestleMania x Philadelphia
WrestleMania has only taken place in the City of Brotherly Love once before — WrestleMania XV in 1999. Here's what we wrote about the main event, which made our Top 40 WrestleMania moments of all time.
WrestleMania XV (March 28, 1999) – “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock in a No Disqualification match for the WWE Championship
The first time the two biggest stars of the “Attitude Era” met at WWE’s signature event warrants inclusion on this list. More than anything, this match is a time capsule for late 1990s WWE — unprotected chair shots, more action outside the ring than inside, a Vince McMahon run-in and a grand total of four referees, including Mankind, who winds up making the three count in Austin’s favor. It’s not as good as when these two met again at WrestleMania X-7, but it’s an entertaining match nonetheless.
For a full WrestleMania history (dates, venues, main events) check this out.
- Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
The WrestleMania XL set reveal
WWE unveiled the immense and intricate stage for WrestleMania 40 earlier this week — take a look.
It's time for the #WrestleMania XL set reveal at @LFFStadium in Philadelphia alongside The Ninja Kidz, @KaylaBraxtonWWE & @jackie_redmond!
Presented by WWE 2K24. #WWE2K24 is the highest rated console game in WWE 2K franchise history. Buy now: https://t.co/lMGqpXGj1n pic.twitter.com/bYKg2bGZ3R
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2024
- Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
WWE honors Chiefs' Trey Smith and Joey Borgonzi
On the WrestleMania 40 pre-show, WWE tossed to Tom Rinaldi for a segment about Kansas City offensive lineman Trey Smith and 9-year-old Joey Borgonzi — son of Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi. Amid the chaos of the shooting at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade, Smith and a frightened Borgonzi bonded over Kansas City's commemorative WWE championship belt.
A really touching segment, and both were in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field.
- Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
ICYMI: Recapping the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony
Friday night after Smackdown, the WWE honored its 2024 Hall of Fame class. Here's a look back at some of the highlights/inductees.
"The Tribal Chief doesn't happen if I'm not with The Wiseman." @WWERomanReigns gives @HeymanHustle the credit he deserves as he inducts him into the 2024 #WWEHOF. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/oK6vnWipDE
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
"This is not a lifetime achievement award... YOU AIN'T SEEN NOTHING YET!" 👏👏👏@HeymanHustle closes his #WWEHOF speech with a SPOILER: He's JUST GETTING STARTED! pic.twitter.com/D3YnENSAtW
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
With a career that spanned decades both domestically and abroad, the incredibly influential and decorated Bull Nakano is enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of the Class of 2024.#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/tnXcNXW4bz
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
Here to induct Muhammad Ali into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024, @undertaker 👏👏👏#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/osxbtrTGLN
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
Muhammad Ali's wife, Lonnie, tells a story about @TheRock asking her husband for permission to use the monicker "The People's Champ" then awards him The People's Championship. 🙏#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/7NtQWwAayW
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
Beautiful moment as the siblings of Bray Wyatt take a moment to remember him tonight before inducting their father and uncle into the WWE Hall of Fame. 🕊️🙏#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/b3BN0HsAQE
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
"I wish that our son Windham could have been here, he would have liked to see his old man go in the Hall of Fame."
Bray Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda, leads a touching tribute to his son with the help of Barry Windham and the WWE Universe. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/h2aqUwV5WN
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
With infectious energy and charisma, Thunderbolt Patterson strikes his way like lightning into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024.#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/EwWTnZLPne
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
One of the matriarchs of the legendary Anoa’i family and a glass ceiling-shattering promoter, Lia Maivia becomes immortalized as a WWE Hall of Famer as part of the Class of 2024.#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/HPN8vV5USQ
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
THE FINAL BOSS has arrived to induct his grandmother, Lia Maivia into the WWE Hall of Fame! ⚡️#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/WcFtIiRKz0
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
- Anthony Sulla-Heffinger
Full WrestleMania Night 1 card
Here's a look at the full card (along with WWE's promotional graphics) for tonight.
Note: Andrade is taking the place of Dragon Lee in the tag match against Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar
It's ALL on the line tonight at #WrestleMania XL when @CodyRhodes teams with @WWERollins to take on @WWERomanReigns & @TheRock!
Streaming at 7PM ET/4PM PT exclusively on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else.
🦚 https://t.co/xRBTNzqw23
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/Ia9eruflKo
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
MAMI defends the Women's World Championship against THE MAN tonight at #WrestleMania XL!
Streaming at 7PM ET/4PM PT exclusively on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else.
🦚 https://t.co/xRBTNzqw23
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/I8a5c82XSS
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
Which team will win it all in the 6-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match TONIGHT at #WrestleMania XL?
Streaming at 7PM ET/4PM PT exclusively on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else.
🦚 https://t.co/xRBTNzqw23
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/67HrzGrviP
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
Damage CTRL meets the team of @BiancaBelairWWE, @TheTrinity_Fatu & @Jade_Cargill TONIGHT at #WrestleMania XL!
Streaming at 7PM ET/4PM PT exclusively on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else.
🦚 https://t.co/xRBTNzqw23
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/BI3TdiydeA
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
BROTHER vs. BROTHER.
USO vs. USO.
JIMMY vs. JEY.
Jimmy and Jey Uso finally go one-on-one TONIGHT at #WrestleMania XL!
Streaming at 7PM ET/4PM PT exclusively on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else.
🦚 https://t.co/xRBTNzqw23
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/Zrtm288X51
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
Can @SamiZayn dethrone Intercontinental Champion @Gunther_AUT TONIGHT at #WrestleMania XL?
Streaming at 7PM ET/4PM PT exclusively on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else.
🦚 https://t.co/xRBTNzqw23
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/RB8vBCzUoU
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024
The team of @reymysterio & @AndradeElIdolo take on @DomMysterio35 & @EscobarWWE tonight at #WrestleMania XL!
Streaming at 7PM ET/4PM PT exclusively on @peacock in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else.
🦚 https://t.co/xRBTNzqw23
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/uoJ3tQYSU5
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2024