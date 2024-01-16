4-star edge rusher flips from Alabama football to Florida State

Four-star class of 2025 edge Javion Hilson has flipped from Alabama football to Florida State, per On3.

BREAKING: Elite 2025 EDGE Javion Hilson tells me he has Flipped from Alabama to Florida State!



The 6’5 230 EDGE committed to the Crimson Tide in December



He is ranked as the No. 2 EDGE in the ‘25 Class 👀https://t.co/W5z5PMzjVl pic.twitter.com/B7TrnGawfI — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 16, 2024

Hilson, who is tabbed as the No. 7 edge rusher and No. 6 prospect in his home state of Florida per 247Sports Composite, had committed to the Crimson Tide in December 2023.

He becomes the fourth player to decommit from Alabama in the past week since coach Nick Saban announced his retirement, behind five-stars Ryan Williams and Jaime Ffrench and four-star Mason Short.

RYAN WILLIAMS REACTSD TO DEBOER HIRE: How 5-star Alabama football decommit Ryan Williams reacted to Kalen DeBoer hire

NICK SABAN COMMEMORATIVE BOOK: Relive Nick Saban’s epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book! Preorder here.

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama football: Javion Hilson, four-star edge, flips to Florida State