France's Kylian Mbappé suffers broken nose in Euro win over Austria, needs surgery

jason owens
Staff writer
·2 min read
Kylian Mbappé's nose was left bloodied and feared broken on Monday. (Photo by Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images)
France opened play at the European Championship on Monday with a 1-0 win over Austria, but left the game with injury concern for star striker Kylian Mbappé.

With France leading 1-0 in the final minutes of the match in Germany, Mbappé's nose was bloodied after a collision, forcing him to eventually leave the match. France's manager Didier Deschamps said after the game that Mbappé had likely broken his nose.

Per media reports, the French Football Federation confirmed that Mbappé did break his nose and was being transported to a local hospital in Düsseldorf, Germany for surgery.

Mbappé's status in European Championship play wasn't immediately clear.

The contact happened as Mbappé headed the ball on a set piece in front of Austria's goal. As Mbappé followed through on the header, his face collided with the shoulder of Austria's Kevin Danso.

The contact left Mbappé's nose bloodied and disfigured.

Mbappé tried to return to the field of play in the 89th minute and immediately sat back down to the turf while holding his nose. He had returned to the game without permission from game officials, who issued him a yellow card.

France went on to secure the 1-0 win. Mbappé's status in terms of the injury and his yellow card are concerns moving forward in the Euros. If Mbappé returns to play with his injury, he'll be at risk of a one-game ban with another yellow card.

France won Monday via an own goal off the head of Austria's Maximilian Wöber on a pass by Mbappé.

France is next scheduled to play the Netherlands on Friday in group play.