4 Panthers picks land in ESPN’s top 100 selections of 2024 draft

Based off the cumulative grades, many experts seem to believe the Carolina Panthers might’ve reached a time or two (or four or five) during the 2024 NFL draft. But we can’t count ESPN’s Matt Miller in that bunch.

Miller ranked his 100 best selections of this past weekend, based on the value and fit of each choice. Of the Panthers’ seven-pick class, Miller has four landing into his list—beginning with running back Jonathon Brooks at No. 38:

The strategy of the Panthers’ draft was bringing talent around Bryce Young. Brooks is a patient, powerful and agile runner who will boost the team’s running game. But maybe most importantly is that he is the best pass-protecting back in the class. That will get him on the field as soon as he’s recovered from November ACL surgery.

Before the Panthers swiped Brooks with the 46th overall selection, they traded up into the final spot of the first round—where they found Miller’s 44th-best pick in wideout Xavier Legette:

All throughout the pre-draft process, I was told the Panthers loved Legette. And they did enough to trade up a spot into the first round to land him. Legette’s power and speed after the catch will make life much easier for second-year quarterback Bryce Young.

Joining Brooks and Legette are linebacker and seventh-round pick Michael Barrett (No. 46) and fourth-round tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders (No. 52).

