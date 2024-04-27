Panthers select Michigan LB Michael Barrett with 2024 draft’s 240th overall pick

In case you weren’t aware, Carolina Panthers president of football operations and general manager Dan Morgan was once a linebacker. (Crazy, right?)

So maybe it was only right that he finished up his very first draft atop the front office with . . . you guessed it . . . a linebacker!

With the 240th overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft, the Panthers selected University of Michigan linebacker Michael Barrett.

The Valdosta, Ga. native played at the University of Michigan from 2019 to 2023. Over those five seasons, he amassed 208 total tackles (12.5 for a loss), 8.5 sacks, two interceptions, four passes defensed and four forced fumbles.

Barrett doesn’t boast the biggest frame for the position at 5-foot-11 and 233 pounds. But, as has been the theme for Morgan’s selections this weekend, he does play with a steady pursuit and high tenacity.

He is now the second linebacker taken by the Panthers over the past two days, joining third-rounder Trevin Wallace.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire