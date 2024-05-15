34 players at the 2024 PGA Championship also competed in 2014 at Valhalla. Here’s how they fared
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the fourth time in its 106-year history, the PGA Championship is back at Valhalla Golf Club this week.
It’s been a decade since the PGA of America brought its flagship event to the big ballpark in the Bluegrass State, where Rory McIlroy claimed the 2014 PGA Championship in near darkness for his most recent major victory. McIlroy finished with a 16-under-par 268 to beat Phil Mickelson by a shot.
The world No. 2 is back 10 years later coming off back-to-back wins (the Wells Fargo Championship and the team-based Zurich Classic of New Orleans) and is one of 34 players who played the 2014 PGA and have returned this week. But how did they all fare? Check out the results below.
Results for 2014 PGA Championship players in 2024 field
Player
2014 result
Rory McIlroy
1
Phil Mickelson
2
Rickie Fowler
T3
Jimmy Walker
T7
Adam Scott
T15
Brooks Koepka
T15
Jason Day
T15
Justin Rose
T24
Thorbjørn Olesen
T30
Hideki Matsuyama
T35
Brian Harman
T40
Luke Donald
T40
Shane Lowry
T46
Billy Horschel
T58
Francesco Molinari
T58
Patrick Reed
T58
Brendon Todd
72
Charley Hoffman
Cut
Chris Kirk
Cut
Gary Woodland
Cut
Harris English
Cut
John Daly
Cut
Jordan Spieth
Cut
Keegan Bradley
Cut
Martin Kaymer
Cut
Michael Block
Cut
Padraig Harrington
Cut
Rich Beem
Cut
Russell Henley
Cut
Shaun Micheel
Cut
Tiger Woods
Cut
Tommy Fleetwood
Cut
Y.E. Yang
Cut
Jason Dufner
WD