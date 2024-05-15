34 players at the 2024 PGA Championship also competed in 2014 at Valhalla. Here’s how they fared

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the fourth time in its 106-year history, the PGA Championship is back at Valhalla Golf Club this week.

It’s been a decade since the PGA of America brought its flagship event to the big ballpark in the Bluegrass State, where Rory McIlroy claimed the 2014 PGA Championship in near darkness for his most recent major victory. McIlroy finished with a 16-under-par 268 to beat Phil Mickelson by a shot.

The world No. 2 is back 10 years later coming off back-to-back wins (the Wells Fargo Championship and the team-based Zurich Classic of New Orleans) and is one of 34 players who played the 2014 PGA and have returned this week. But how did they all fare? Check out the results below.

Results for 2014 PGA Championship players in 2024 field

Player 2014 result Rory McIlroy 1 Phil Mickelson 2 Rickie Fowler T3 Jimmy Walker T7 Adam Scott T15 Brooks Koepka T15 Jason Day T15 Justin Rose T24 Thorbjørn Olesen T30 Hideki Matsuyama T35 Brian Harman T40 Luke Donald T40 Shane Lowry T46 Billy Horschel T58 Francesco Molinari T58 Patrick Reed T58 Brendon Todd 72 Charley Hoffman Cut Chris Kirk Cut Gary Woodland Cut Harris English Cut John Daly Cut Jordan Spieth Cut Keegan Bradley Cut Martin Kaymer Cut Michael Block Cut Padraig Harrington Cut Rich Beem Cut Russell Henley Cut Shaun Micheel Cut Tiger Woods Cut Tommy Fleetwood Cut Y.E. Yang Cut Jason Dufner WD

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek