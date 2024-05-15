Advertisement

34 players at the 2024 PGA Championship also competed in 2014 at Valhalla. Here’s how they fared

adam woodard
·1 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the fourth time in its 106-year history, the PGA Championship is back at Valhalla Golf Club this week.

It’s been a decade since the PGA of America brought its flagship event to the big ballpark in the Bluegrass State, where Rory McIlroy claimed the 2014 PGA Championship in near darkness for his most recent major victory. McIlroy finished with a 16-under-par 268 to beat Phil Mickelson by a shot.

The world No. 2 is back 10 years later coming off back-to-back wins (the Wells Fargo Championship and the team-based Zurich Classic of New Orleans) and is one of 34 players who played the 2014 PGA and have returned this week. But how did they all fare? Check out the results below.

Results for 2014 PGA Championship players in 2024 field

Player

2014 result

Rory McIlroy

1

Phil Mickelson

2

Rickie Fowler

T3

Jimmy Walker

T7

Adam Scott

T15

Brooks Koepka

T15

Jason Day

T15

Justin Rose

T24

Thorbjørn Olesen

T30

Hideki Matsuyama

T35

Brian Harman

T40

Luke Donald

T40

Shane Lowry

T46

Billy Horschel

T58

Francesco Molinari

T58

Patrick Reed

T58

Brendon Todd

72

Charley Hoffman

Cut

Chris Kirk

Cut

Gary Woodland

Cut

Harris English

Cut

John Daly

Cut

Jordan Spieth

Cut

Keegan Bradley

Cut

Martin Kaymer

Cut

Michael Block

Cut

Padraig Harrington

Cut

Rich Beem

Cut

Russell Henley

Cut

Shaun Micheel

Cut

Tiger Woods

Cut

Tommy Fleetwood

Cut

Y.E. Yang

Cut

Jason Dufner

WD

