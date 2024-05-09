3 Panthers draft picks invited to NFLPA’s annual rookie premiere

A trio of Carolina Panthers draft picks could be going Hollywood by this time next week.

As first reported by NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the NFL Players Association has invited 40 players to its annual rookie premiere—which is set to take place in Los Angeles from May 16 to May 19. Included on the list of invitees are three selections from Carolina—first-round wide receiver Xavier Legette, second-round running back Jonathon Brooks and fourth-round tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders.

Per the official NFLPA website, the event is held to offer partners “unparalleled access” to the league’s newest stars in their first marketing venture following the draft.

The full list of the 40 invitees is as follows:

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas (Indianapolis Colts)

Audric Estimé, RB, Notre Dame (Denver Broncos)

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan (Los Angeles Rams)

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon (Denver Broncos)

Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin (New York Jets)

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia (Las Vegas Raiders)

Bucky Irving, RB, Oregon (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Caleb Williams, QB, USC (Chicago Bears)

Dallas Turner, LB, Alabama (Minnesota Vikings)

Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina (New England Patriots)

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan (Minnesota Vikings)

Jalen McMillan, WR, Washington (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington (New England Patriots)

Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas (Carolina Panthers)

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU (Washington Commanders)

Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee (Miami Dolphins)

Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama (Cincinnati Bengals)

Joe Milton III, QB, Tennessee (New England Patriots)

Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas (Carolina Panthers)

Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State (New York Jets)

Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State (Buffalo Bills)

Ladd McConkey, WR Georgia (Los Angeles Chargers)

Laiatu Latu, LB, UCLA (Indianapolis Colts)

Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice (Washington Commanders)

Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky (New York Jets)

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU (New York Giants)

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC (Green Bay Packers)

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State (Arizona Cardinals)

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington (Atlanta Falcons)

Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane (Green Bay Packers)

Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida (San Francisco 49ers)

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington (Chicago Bears)

Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina (New Orleans Saints)

Trey Benson, RB, Florida State (Arizona Cardinals)

Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon (Denver Broncos)

Will Shipley, RB, Clemson (Philadelphia Eagles)

Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina (Carolina Panthers)

Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas (Kansas City Chiefs)

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire