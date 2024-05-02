2025 North Dakota DE Kade Pietrzak announces top four

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have made the top four for 2025 defensive end Kade Pietrzak.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound North Dakota native is ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals and a four-star prospect by On3, including being ranked a top-200 prospect in the country overall.

Kansas State, Wisconsin, and Oklahoma will join Nebraska for Pietzrak. Notably, Auburn, Florida State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Missouri, and USC were eliminated from his recruitment.

The Cornhuskers currently have seven commitments in their 2025 recruiting class, four of which came this past month. The latest commitment was from three-star tight end Bear Tenney.

