2025 4-star OT Marcus Garcia has committed to Texas A&M

Boom! Texas A&M has landed another critical commitment in the 2025 cycle, as four-star offensive tackle Marcus Garcia announced on Sunday afternoon, choosing the Aggies over Michigan and Arkansas.

Leading up to Sunday, Garcia had been a favorite to land with A&M for the last month, receiving multiple predictions from the recruiting analyst community. New Aggies' head coach Mike Elko and offensive line coach Adam Cushing have been consistently in contact with the incoming Denton (TX) senior.

As the starting right tackle at Ryan HS, Garcia is a monster in the run game. He possesses impressive athleticism in the open field, and his 6-5 270-pound frame translates well at the next level. While his pass protection skill set needs to improve mainly due to a lack of reps in a run-heavy offense, there's no doubt in my mind that he can accomplish that feat.

According to On3, Garcia is the 171st-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle, the 10th-ranked interior offensive lineman, and the 30th-ranked prospect in Texas. Garcia becomes the sixth commitment in Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class.

