2024 NHL playoffs: Bracket, updated standings, latest playoff picture and more

The NHL has eight games on Monday night, and the one with the biggest playoff implications is the Florida Panthers at the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Panthers can move into the Atlantic Division lead with a victory. The Maple Leafs can become the eighth NHL team to clinch a playoff berth, though they will need help.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, playing the Detroit Red Wings, and the Philadelphia Flyers, playing the New York Islanders, can help their playoff causes. They are facing teams chasing them for wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference.

With fewer than three weeks left in the NHL regular season, here's where the playoff races stand as of the morning of April 1 (full standings here):

Who has clinched an NHL playoff berth?

New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers in the East.

Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks, Colorado Avalanche in the West.

Who can clinch an NHL playoff berth today?

The Maple Leafs can clinch if they beat the Panthers in regulation and both of the following occur: The Red Wings lose to the Lightning in regulation and any result in the Islanders-Flyers game other than an Islanders win in overtime.

They also can clinch if they beat the Panthers in overtime or shootout and both of the following occur: The Red Wings lose in regulation and any result in the Islanders-Flyers game other than an Islanders win in overtime or shootout.

NHL teams will begin chasing for the Stanley Cup when the playoffs begin in April.

NHL Eastern Conference standings 2023-24

Metropolitan Division

x-New York Rangers (104 points)

x-Carolina Hurricanes (101)

Washington Capitals (82)

Atlantic Division

x-Boston Bruins (101)

x-Florida Panthers (99)

Toronto Maple Leafs (93)

Wild card

Tampa Bay Lightning (89)

Philadelphia Flyers (82)

Remaining teams

Detroit Red Wings (80), New York Islanders (77), New Jersey Devils (76), Pittsburgh Penguins (75), Buffalo Sabres (75), Ottawa Senators (70), Montreal Canadiens (68), z-Columbus Blue Jackets (59)

x-clinched playoff spot; z-eliminated

NHL Western Conference Standings 2023-24

Central Division

x-Dallas Stars (103)

z-Colorado Avalanche (100)

Winnipeg Jets (94)

Pacific Division

Vancouver Canucks (100)

Edmonton Oilers (94)

Vegas Golden Knights (90)

Wild card

Nashville Predators (90)

Los Angeles Kings (87)

Remaining teams

St. Louis Blues (82), Minnesota Wild (79), Calgary Flames (73), Seattle Kraken (73), z-Arizona Coyotes (67), z-Anaheim Ducks (52), z-Chicago Blackhawks (49), z-San Jose Sharks (42)

x-clinched playoff spot; z-eliminated

NHL Eastern Conference playoff bracket

Here is how the Eastern Conference playoff bracket would look if the season ended March 31:

New York Rangers (M1) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (WC2)

Carolina Hurricanes (M2) vs. Washington Capitals (M3)

Boston Bruins (A1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (WC1)

Florida Panthers (A2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (A3)

The winner of the first series would play the winner of the second. The winner of the third series would play the winner of the fourth. Key: M - Metropolitan Division. A - Atlantic Division. WC - wild card

NHL Western Conference playoff bracket

Here is how the Western Conference playoff bracket would look if the season ended March 31:

Dallas Stars (C1) vs. Los Angeles Kings (WC2)

Colorado Avalanche (C2) vs. Winnipeg Jets (C3)

Vancouver Canucks (P1) vs. Nashville Predators (WC1)

Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (P3)

The winner of the first series would play the winner of the second. The winner of the third series would play the winner of the fourth. Key: P - Pacific Division. C - Central Division. WC - wild card

When does the NHL regular season end?

The NHL regular season is scheduled to end on April 18 with six games.

When do the Stanley Cup playoffs begin?

They're scheduled to begin on April 22. The last possible day of the Stanley Cup Final is June 24.

