Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey goes No. 34 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024 NFL draft

The Georgia Bulldogs saw another player come off the board in the 2024 NFL draft, as wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers with the 34th overall pick in the second round.

McConkey joined the Bulldogs as an unheralded three-star recruit in the class of 2020. He would redshirt his first season before becoming a top receiving threat for the Bulldogs for the following three seasons, including a sophomore year in 2022 where he caught 58 passes for 762 yards and seven touchdowns for the eventual national title winners. He would be hampered by injuries in his third season, but still recorded 30 catches for 478 yards and two touchdowns while only appearing in nine games.

McConkey has a diverse skillset, as he proved to be a target on all areas of the field while also being a factor running the football. He would score four rushing touchdowns from the receiver position during his time with the Bulldogs, including weaving his way through the Florida State defense to take a botched double pass attempt to the end zone in the 2023 Orange Bowl.

McConkey will join a Chargers’ receiver corps that is looking to replace stars Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. He will likely figure into the rotation immediately alongside Quentin Johnston and Joshua Palmer.

