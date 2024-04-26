2024 NFL Draft: Day 1 recap of first-round picks

The worst kept secret in the NFL finally came to fruition Thursday as the Chicago Bears selected highly-touted USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bears and their long-suffering fans hope the 22-year-old phenom will finally bring them much-needed stability at the quarterback position, which has been in flux since the days of Jim McMahon in the 1980s.

To make way for Williams, Chicago traded away quarterback Justin Fields last month to the Pittsburgh Steelers after the No. 11 pick in the 2021 draft failed to meet the lofty expectations that were set for him. The Bears also selected Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze with the No. 9 pick, as they seek to transform their roster.

The draft, which is being held in Detroit, is one of the deepest in years at the quarterback, offensive tackle and wide receiver positions, in part due to the pandemic, which spurred many players to extend their college careers. As many as five quarterbacks could be taken off the board Thursday, along with up to nine offensive tackles.

The top of the draft went chalk, with quarterbacks as the first three selections. LSU's Jayden Daniels was taken No. 2 overall by the Washington Commanders, and the New England Patriots selected North Carolina's Drake Maye at No. 3 to replace former first round pick Mac Jones, who was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars last month.

The Arizona Cardinals selected the first receiver of the draft with Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., son of his namesake, legendary Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., to pair with talented quarterback Kyler Murray.

Following reports that the Los Angeles Chargers and new head coach Jim Harbaugh would trade down, the Bolts instead stood pat, taking Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt in the hopes they will finally get some stability on the offensive line to protect franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.

The first major surprise of the first round was provided by the Atlanta Falcons, who even though they had signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins in the offseason, selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 pick.

Rounds two and three of the draft will be held Friday, and rounds four through seven on Saturday.

NFL Draft order and picks for the first roundNo. 1: Chicago Bears — QB Caleb Williams, USC

Caleb Williams poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall by the Chicago Bears during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. / Credit: Getty Images

No. 2: Washington Commanders — QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

Jayden Daniels celebrates after being selected second overall by the Washington Commanders during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. / Credit: Getty Images

No. 3: New England Patriots — QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

Drake Maye celebrates with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected third overall by the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. / Credit: Getty Images

No. 4: Arizona Cardinals — WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Marvin Harrison Jr. poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected fourth overall by the Arizona Cardinals during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. / Credit: Getty Images

No. 5: Los Angeles Chargers — OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Offensive tackle Joe Alt of Notre Dame prepares for the vertical jump during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana. / Credit: Kara Durrette / Getty Images

No. 6: New York Giants — WR Malik Nabers, LSU

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers arrives to the 2024 NFL Draft at the Fox Theatre on April 25, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. / Credit: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

No. 7: Tennessee Titans — OT JC Latham, Alabama

JC Latham celebrates after being selected seventh overall by the Tennessee Titans during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. / Credit: Getty Images

No. 8: Atlanta Falcons — QB Michael Penix Jr., WashingtonNo. 9: Chicago Bears — WR Rome Odunze, Washington No. 10: New York JetsNo. 11: Minnesota VikingsNo. 12: Denver BroncosNo. 13: Las Vegas RaidersNo. 14: New Orleans SaintsNo. 15: Indianapolis ColtsNo. 16: Seattle SeahawksNo. 17: Jacksonville JaguarsNo. 18: Cincinnati BengalsNo. 19: Los Angeles RamsNo. 20: Pittsburgh SteelersNo. 21: Miami DolphinsNo. 22: Philadelphia EaglesNo. 23: Minnesota VikingsNo. 24: Dallas CowboysNo. 25: Green Bay PackersNo. 26: Tampa Bay BuccaneersNo. 27: Arizona CardinalsNo. 28: Buffalo BillsNo. 29: Detroit LionsNo. 30: Baltimore RavensNo. 31: San Francisco 49ersNo. 32: Kansas City Chiefs

