2024 5-star WR Ryan Williams commits to Alabama 1 day after canceled Texas visit

5-star wide receiver Ryan Williams has decided to remain close to home and play for the University of Alabama beginning in the fall.

According to On3 Sports national recruiting expert Hayes Fawcett, Williams committed to the Crimson Tide program on Wednesday evening.

“Alabama is and always has been where my heart was since I first began being recruited by them,” Williams stated to On3 Sports. “I love the TIDE and the TIDE loves me. With the addition of Coach DeBoer’s offense and the relationship I built with him and the rest of the staff and such a short amount of time, I am 1000% confident and committed…. ROLL TIDE!”

Williams stands at just over six feet, weighing 165 pounds, and is from Saraland High School in Alabama. He had 26 total offers and had taken three visits. He had one more trip scheduled, to Auburn, on Feb. 3 that is likely canceled.

Williams canceled his scheduled visit to the University of Texas on Tuesday. He has a “5-star plus+” rating per On3, basically meaning that he is in the elite group of players with a 5-star rating.

Texas A&M was Williams’ first visit on Jan. 12. Five days later he traveled to the Bayou to tour LSU. Then on Jan. 20, he trekked over three hours north and nearly 200 miles to Tuscaloosa, visiting the Crimson Tide program only 10 days after Nick Saban retired.

The primary recruiter of Williams for Alabama was wideouts coach Holmon Wiggins, who became wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator for the Aggies on Jan. 2.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire