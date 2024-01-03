Report: Texas A&M set to hire Holmon Wiggins from Alabama as co-offensive coordinator and WRs coach

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has reportedly made a huge addition to his coaching staff to bring one of the top young recruiters in college football to Bryan-College Station.

Per Billy Liucci of TexAgs, Elko is hiring Holmon Wiggins from Alabama to serve as co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. The 43-year-old will coach alongside Collin Klein, who was hired from Kansas State in December.

💣💣💣 BREAKING: A&M coaching staff with a head-turning hire, as WR coach @HolmonWiggins makes the move from Tuscaloosa to Aggieland. Wiggins had been working under Nick Saban since the 2019 season. Big-time hire for the Maroon & White. 💣💣💣 — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) January 3, 2024

As noted by AggiesToday on X, Wiggins is “one of the top recruiters in the entire country, landing four 5-star receivers in the past two seasons while sending multiple to the NFL.”

The list of players that he has coached includes the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner and current Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith. Wiggins has coached the wide receivers in Tuscaloosa since 2019 and has been the offensive assistant head coach since 2021.

“Goes without saying that coach Mike Elko adding longtime Crimson Tide assistant Holmon Wiggins to the Aggie staff is going to turn heads around the SEC,” Liucci stated on X. “This one is a big one on the field in terms of WR development and the recruiting/portal arena, as well.”

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire