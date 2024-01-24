Report: 2024 5-star WR Ryan Williams cancels Longhorns trip, visited Texas A&M on Jan. 12

Uncommitted 5-star wide receiver Ryan Williams from the Class of 2024 has reportedly decided to skip one of his upcoming trips to a prominent school in the Lone Star State.

According to On3 Sports senior national recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton, Williams has canceled his scheduled visit to the University of Texas. Williams has a “5-star plus+” rating per On3, basically meaning that he is in the elite group of players with a 5-star rating.

Williams stands at just over six feet, weighing 165 pounds from Saraland High School in Alabama. He has 26 total offers, has taken three visits and has one more on the calendar.

Texas A&M was Williams’ first visit on Jan. 12. Five days later he traveled to the Bayou to tour LSU. Then on Jan. 20, he trekked over three hours north and nearly 200 miles to Tuscaloosa, visiting the Crimson Tide program only 10 days after Nick Saban retired. Williams has one more trip planned to Auburn on Feb. 3.

Mike Elko has a feather in his cap on his staff that may give him an advantage in courting Williams to College Station. The primary recruiter for Alabama was wideouts coach Holmon Wiggins, who became wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator for the Aggies on Jan. 2.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire