Report: Former Texas A&M defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin emerges as target for Auburn DC job

Former Texas A&M defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin may be coaching in the same role at another SEC university coming up in the 2024 season.

According to 247Sports national college football reporter Matt Zenitz, Durkin has emerged as a target for the Auburn defensive coordinator vacancy. Durkin spent the last two seasons in College Station on former head coach Jimbo Fisher‘s staff as DC and linebackers coach.

Before coming to Aggieland, Durkin was co-defensive coordinator and LBs coach at Ole Miss from 2020 to 2021. He served as head coach at the University of Maryland from 2016 to 2018, compiling an 11-15 overall record. Durkin was a consultant for the Atlanta Falcons in 2019.

The former Bowling Green defensive end and outside linebacker has had previous coaching stops at his alma mater, Notre Dame, Stanford, Florida and Michigan.

Wesley McGriff nearly left the Tigers this offseason to become co-defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator for head coach Mike Elko and the Aggies. He ultimately decided to return to Auburn and now may be joined by Durkin.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes and opinions. Follow Shaun on Twitter: @Shaun_Holkko.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire