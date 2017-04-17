Jimmy Butler takes over late as Bulls stun Celtics to take 1-0 lead, home-court advantage

Despite entering the 2017 NBA playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, several members of the Boston Celtics reportedly felt disrespected by national observers who persisted in picking the second-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers over the Celtics to go to the NBA Finals. (Cough.) Boston’s bid to prove the doubters wrong got off to a rough start on Sunday, with the No. 8 seed Chicago Bulls coming into TD Garden and stunning the C’s.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: It’s not too late to get in the game]

The Bulls battered Boston on the boards in the first half and Jimmy Butler took over in the second, leading Chicago to a 106-102 win that wrested away home-court advantage from the East’s top seed. The upset continued a harrowing opening weekend of the postseason for teams at the top of the Eastern bracket …

As @rapsfan1237 pointed out, we were a C.J. Miles jumper away from the Cavaliers, Celtics and Raptors all being down 0-1. — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) April 17, 2017





… and put the Celtics, who won 53 games this season but split their season series with Chicago 2-2, in a precarious predicament.

After a quiet start that saw him miss seven of his first nine shots, Butler came alive late in the third quarter, scoring eight points in the closing 1:28 of the frame to keep the score knotted at 74 heading into the final 12 minutes. He kept the pressure on in the fourth, scoring 15 just under nine minutes of floor time — a new playoff career-high for single-quarter scoring for the All-Star swingman — to help fuel a 16-6 run that turned an 88-87 Celtics lead with 5:33 remaining into a 103-94 Bulls advantage after a Butler layup wth 47 seconds to go.

Jimmy Butler 15 pts in 4th; most for Bull in Q4 of road playoff win since Michael Jordan's Chicago finale (16, Game 6 98 Finals)@EliasSports pic.twitter.com/rjYSbDO5PD — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 17, 2017





Butler led the way, scoring 10 straight during one fourth-quarter stretch and 23 of his team-high 30 points after halftime. He also pulled down nine rebounds, dishing three assists, and notching one steal and one block — an emphatic rejection of a layup attempt by Celtics star Isaiah Thomas with Chicago up seven and just over 90 seconds left:





As monstrous as Butler was after intermission, though, he had help on Sunday. Dwyane Wade struggled with his shot — especially one particular shot — but he supplemented his 11 points on 12 shots with six assists, five rebounds, two steals and two blocks, including one big rejection of Boston center Al Horford at the rim that led to a five-point fourth-quarter swing:

Dwyane Wade rejects Al Horford's layup attempt, Butler drills the tough three on the other end – TNT https://t.co/EdRMGCr0ta #NBA — All Ball (@allballapp) April 17, 2017





Former Celtics hero Rajon Rondo likewise struggled with inefficiency, needing 15 shots to score 12 points, but he added seven rebounds, six dimes, two steals and a block with just one turnover in his 27 minutes. Butler’s biggest boost, though, came from the frontcourt, where big men Robin Lopez and Bobby Portis dominated Boston on the interior to help spark Chicago to a 53-36 rebounding edge, including 20 offensive rebounds.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Lopez, who entered with 22 career postseason games under his belt from his days with the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers, just kept busting Boston up inside, scoring 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting with 11 rebounds. Eight of those came on the offensive glass, including a huge board in traffic with 1:41 left that forced a foul and sent him to the line for two free throws that put Chicago up 99-92 late.

Portis, the 22-year-old reserve power forward out of Arkansas, took full advantage of inattentive Celtics defense to score 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting, including a 3-for-4 mark from 3-point range, to go with nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and multiple clutch plays in a sterling 29-minute postseason debut:

Bobby Portis had no fear in his first career playoff game pic.twitter.com/JMYbWByua1 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 17, 2017





Despite the Bulls’ late-fourth rally, the Celtics made it interesting in the closing moments. After Butler split a pair of free throws to give Chicago a 104-97 lead with 19 seconds remaining, Thomas — playing with a heavy heart after losing his 22-year-old sister, Chyna, in a car crash on Saturday — drilled a pull-up 3-pointer to get Boston within four at 104-100 with 14 seconds left.