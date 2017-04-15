The complete BDL playoff predictions, schedule and preview anthology

Let the games begin.

The 2016-17 regular season is behind us. The awards ballots have been cast. And not it’s now time for the NBA Playoffs. In addition to our predictions for each series through the Finals, which you can find in the nifty graphic our own Amber Matsumoto put together, we’ve got you covered on the full slate of playoff games, along with detailed previews for each first-round series. You’ve got a lot of reading to do between now and Saturday’s tipoff between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers at 3 p.m.

• 2017 NBA Playoffs: The full schedule for all 8 first-round matchups

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Boston Celtics vs. 8. Chicago Bulls — by Ben Rohrbach

2. Cleveland Cavaliers vs. 7. Indiana Pacers — by Kelly Dwyer

3. Toronto Raptors vs. 6. Milwaukee Bucks — by Dan Devine

4. Washington Wizards vs. 5. Atlanta Hawks — by Eric Freeman

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Golden State Warriors vs. 8. Portland Trail Blazers — by Eric Freeman

2. San Antonio Spurs vs. 7. Memphis Grizzlies — by Kelly Dwyer

3. Houston Rockets vs. 6. Oklahoma City Thunder — by Ben Rohrbach

4. Los Angeles Clippers vs. 5. Utah Jazz — by Dan Devine

One more look at our majority-rules picks (with just one dissenting vote from Dan on Jazz-Clippers):

View photos The BDL’s path to the 2017 NBA title was almost a consensus. (Thanks to Amber Matsumoto on graphics.) More

MORE NBA COVERAGE:

• Four Corners: Our inarguable 2016-17 All-NBA teams and awards ballots

• The All-BDL Teams, or who we most appreciated watching in 2016-17