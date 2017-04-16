Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to upset of 'Game 1 Raptors'

The Toronto Raptors have not won Game 1 of an NBA playoff series in 16 years. They’ve lost as favorites and underdogs, in opening rounds and later ones, at home and on the road. With each defeat, the trend has become more and more inexplicable.

Sure enough, the ‘Game 1 Raptors’ reappeared Saturday in Toronto’s 2017 playoff opener. Even as the No. 3 seed, even as a 7.5-point favorite over the Milwaukee Bucks, the trend continued. The Raptors stumbled to a 97-83 loss and a 1-0 series deficit.

Saturday’s loss on its own, however, was far from inexplicable. It had a couple simple explanations, and one big, long one was named Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak scored 28 points to lead the Bucks to their first series-opening win in 16 years.

The first-time All-Star and soon-to-be All-NBA selection was the undisputed best player on the court for the majority of his 38 minutes. He wowed fans with his mind-boggling combination of length, athleticism and skill, and made the statement that he’s been threatening to make all season: It’s time to stop talking about Giannis and potential; t’s time to stop talking about Giannis and the future; it’s time to start talking about Giannis and the present, and perhaps even about his ability to carry this young Bucks team to a playoff series win.

But there is no definitive explanation for the way the Raptors played. They tightened up as early as the first quarter, and never loosened. A sold-out, anticipatory crowd became agitated. Groans accompanied missed shots as the Bucks jumped out to a 32-22 lead, then as the home team shot 3-of-20 to open the second half.

Raptors fans surely knew the history; they surely knew their franchise had lost eight series openers in a row; but they surely didn’t expect such a dire offensive performance — not from a team that ranked sixth in the league in offensive efficiency during the regular season. Toronto went 7-for-34 (20.6 percent) from the field in the second half:

The emphatic stamp on the evening was a ferocious Antetokounmpo block on DeMar Derozan, whose 27 points weren’t nearly enough for the Raptors:

The Bucks star was whistled for a technical foul for his celebrations, which irritated DeRozan, but Toronto’s star was likely more irked by Antetokounmpo’s dominance.

DeMarre Carroll attempted to pick Antetokounmpo up in the backcourt. All that did was allow the Greek Freak to get downhill 40 feet away from the rim. A flailing Jonas Valanciunas had no chance.

Those were two of four first-half Giannis dunks. The fourth was similarly awe-inspiring. Antetokounmpo overpowered Ibaka and punished both the Raptors’ defender and the rim:

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were able to get out in transition on several occasions, both in the first half and the second. They scored 17 fastbreak points to only four for Toronto. The open floor was a perfect stage for Giannis’ freakish athleticism. Even when the Raptors tried to corral him, literally, he finished through contact:

