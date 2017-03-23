Greg Cosell's NFL draft preview: Christian McCaffrey has great skills, but what's his NFL fit?

Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey will be polarizing in NFL draft rooms, but not necessarily because of his skills.

McCaffrey has outstanding traits for an NFL back. But teams will debate how he can be best deployed in the pros, and if he’s a fit in their offensive philosophy.

Some will see the 202-pound McCaffrey as a complementary back, like a bigger Danny Woodhead. Others will see him as a back who can handle 20 touches a game through running, receiving and even as a returner.

McCaffrey is an interesting player, to say the least. But he has very enticing skills. Here are his strengths and weaknesses:

STRENGTHS

There is a lot to like about McCaffrey.

McCaffrey is outstanding as a runner and receiver. He has the ability to line up anywhere in the formation. He ran a variety of runs inside and outside from different alignments, and showed a good feel for the different nuances of each run. He can be a north-south downhill runner with decisive reads and cuts, a patient runner with vision and he has a great feel for the pace and tempo of both one-back and two-back power-counter plays. He’s a controlled runner with quick cutting ability and change of direction in confined space. He has short-area burst to get through small cracks at the point of attack, with the natural feel and instincts to work through traffic and anticipate the next defender.

Let’s take a look at some runs that show off these skills, starting with this 35-yard touchdown against Kansas State in Stanford’s season opener in 2016. He shows patience, vision, anticipatory instincts and feel, and lateral quickness to make defenders miss in space. He also showed understanding of the little details and nuances by switching the ball to his outside arm. This is an impressive play.

