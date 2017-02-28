Greg Cosell's NFL draft preview: Mitch Trubisky faces some challenges with his NFL transition

Some people believe North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky could be selected as high as second overall to the San Francisco 49ers, although there’s a lot of time before the draft for the 49ers to evaluate quarterbacks or make another move at the position.

Here’s what the 49ers (or any other team that looks at Trubisky in the draft) will have to evaluate: Trubisky will have a big learning curve, because 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense is a very technical and precise offense that starts with the quarterback under center. Right now, Trubisky wouldn’t be ready to run a precise NFL offense from the pocket. What I see on film from Trubisky is a quarterback who could make plays outside of the structure of the offense both throwing and running, but with limited efficiency within the pocket right away. The question will be whether he can develop as a pocket quarterback within the structure of the passing game. That can be tough to evaluate. And it will be a challenging transition in an offense that requires precision.

I don’t see Trubisky as a high-level NFL prospect, but I think he could become a quality starting quarterback in the right system. Here’s what I see as his strengths and weaknesses:

STRENGTHS

There are a lot of positives for Trubisky. I think right now he’s more refined and polished as a pocket quarterback than Clemson’s Deshaun Watson (who I broke down here). One thing that stands out about Trubisky is his mobility and movement within the pocket. His ability to make plays outside the pocket running and throwing is a plus. He has very good overall athleticism. He has good awareness on the move, as well.

Trubisky throws with good velocity inside the numbers (like Jimmy Garoppolo) and plus accuracy. He also made some outstanding throws to the outside void against zone coverage. This is a good example of that, a 27-yard pass to Bug Howard against Miami. Trubisky squeezes it in between the safety and cornerback in the void of the zone coverage. That’s the type of throw he’ll have to make in the NFL.

This is an impressive play from Trubisky. On third-and-7 against N.C. State, Trubisky read man coverage, stood in against the rush and beat an unblocked blitzer with the timing of his throw. He threw an accurate pass with good touch as he got drilled delivering the ball. It was completed for 28 yards, and that’s a big-time play.

