Greg Cosell's NFL draft breakdown: Accomplished Deshaun Watson has areas to work on

Because Deshaun Watson was a successful shotgun, speed/tempo spread quarterback in college, he’ll draw some comparisons to Marcus Mariota and Dak Prescott.

Watson might need an advantageous situation in the NFL, especially early on (like Prescott had with the Dallas Cowboys last season). In watching Watson’s film at Clemson, nothing in his game suggests he’s a big-time NFL prospect like Carson Wentz, Andrew Luck or Matthew Stafford when they came out of college. Watson is probably best suited as an orchestrator and distributor in a quick-game offense with quality skill position weapons. His ability to make plays out outside of the structure will enhance his value, though because of his size he’s probably not going to run a lot of read option or quarterback power/counter plays.

View photos Deshaun Watson is one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft. (AP) More

Here’s what I see as Watson’s strengths and weaknesses after watching his 2016 film:

STRENGTHS

One thing that has to be noted about Watson – and will be a factor for some NFL teams – is he is a very poised and composed player who has played in many big games and has experienced many big moments. His performance in the national championship game against Alabama will be remembered for a long time.

Physically, Watson is a natural thrower who spins it well. He’s more of a touch and pace thrower than a drive thrower, but he has a live arm. His arm is a little more live than Mitch Trubisky, another top prospect in this draft.

At times Watson showed the ability to make some tough sideline throws that demanded some velocity and precise ball placement. Let’s look at a nice throw on a 34-yard touchdown to Mike Williams against South Carolina. Once the safety stayed inside, Watson knew to throw the fade to Williams, a nicely schemed play in the offense. Watson did a good job with ball placement so Williams could make a play.

View photos (YouTube.com/ESPN screen shot) More

View photos (YouTube.com/ESPN screen shot) More

View photos (YouTube.com/ESPN screen shot) More

View photos (YouTube.com/ESPN screen shot) More

View photos (YouTube.com/ESPN screen shot) More

Read More