Greg Cosell's NFL draft preview: Davis Webb's upside, and concerns about Patrick Mahomes

We’ve analyzed the three quarterbacks – Deshaun Watson, Mitchell Trubisky and DeShone Kizer – who many feel will be the first three quarterback taken in April’s NFL draft. There’s a lot of time left before the draft, and it’s possible another quarterback will jump into that top three by then.

Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes or Cal’s Davis Webb, a couple of “Air Raid” quarterbacks, could be the QBs who get increasing buzz before the draft. I prefer Webb among those two in the next tier.

Webb fits the NFL game better, and he might be the best quarterback prospect in this year’s NFL draft, with a higher ceiling than Trubisky or Watson. A prospect like Kizer has excellent arm talent, but Webb has a more refined feel to his game. Mahomes, on the other hand, has an alarming lack of refinement.

Here is what I think of Webb and Mahomes after studying each of them.

DAVIS WEBB’S STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES

There are many things I like about Webb. He has prototypical size for an NFL quarterback. He showed an awareness and understanding of progressions within his offense (which was the “Air Raid” offense at Cal). He looked natural throwing the ball with an easy delivery, a good touch thrower with a feel for pace and tempo, and showed functional mobility outside of the pocket.

Here’s a throw that caught my eye. He threw a 40-yard touchdown to Chad Hansen against press man coverage. The throw needed precise ball placement, and Webb laid it out with touch and accuracy.

Here’s an excellent deep ball from Webb to Demetris Robertson for a 59-yard touchdown. The throw was from the far hash to the near sideline, so you can see he has the ability to throw it deep.

