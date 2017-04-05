Wednesday's Game of the Night: Denver at Houston, where playoff hopes go to live!

The 2016-17 NBA regular season, thankfully, is nearing an end. Though the tops and bottoms of the standings have all been straightened out since January or so, little has been made certain yet beyond the Golden State Warriors’ move to ensure home-court advantage through the Finals. Even with just a short run left, there is still plenty to figure out as the NBA takes to April.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]

Since we all need the reminders as to who is set to start the playoffs where, who needs a bump during awards season or with a statistical accomplishment, and who is doing their best work in losing in order to grab improved lottery ball odds, Ball Don’t Lie is set to look at what should be your game of that particular day between now and the end of the term on April 12.

View photos What it looks like, sometimes, when Houston visit Denver. (Getty Images) More

Wednesday’s Game of the Night: Denver at Houston, 8:00 p.m. ET

The Denver Nuggets are fighting for their season, and it shows. The acknowledgement revealed itself recently in road wins over the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans, two teams that are also fighting for their playoff lives in a season that has but a week left.

The problem for Denver is that this is the extent of their reach, at this point. The Heat and Pelicans (whom the Nuggets eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday night) gave all in defeat, but these are still the Dion Waiters-less Heat and goofball Pelicans we’re talking about, even in their respective homes. It isn’t as if Denver has steadied its late run with a series of wins in San Antonio, Oakland, or Cleveland.

Houston, though admittedly not geographically, comes close enough. The Rockets have been accurately viewed as the West’s great No. 3 for most of the season, since the emergence of both James Harden and Mike D’Antoni as leading MVP and Coach of the Year candidates in D’Antoni’s first season with the team, and with the Rockets firmly ensconced in the positon (eight games behind San Antonio, well ahead of No. 4 Utah), one would think this would act as a test for the visiting Nuggies.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Even with the mitigating factors. Even though James Harden missed 48 of 60 shots in three games against the Warriors, Trail Blazers, and Warriors again prior to sitting down to tend to his left wrist (and, officially, a bout with the flu) against Phoenix on Sunday. James should be back on Wednesday, but Ryan Anderson (bum ankle) could miss the contest, and Sam Dekker is scheduled to miss a month after a terribly-timed fall on Sunday.

Houston is still a pro basketball team, working after a couple of nights off, that has won 52 games in 77 tries thus far. If the lousy-before-depletion New York Knicks can topple the (supposedly) playoff-starved Chicago Bulls at home, as they did on Tuesday, what’s to stop these Rockets?

That’s the challenge for Denver, especially on the bidness-end of back-to-back. Things appear to be aligning wonderfully, but in this league one can hardly tell. And with these legs (who knows how a point-center plays in his third game in four nights … can someone guide Nugget Nikola Jokic into the right choices at the pregame buffet on Wednesday?) a bit wobbly all the way here in April, just about anything can happen even if the Nuggets enter Texas with the right frame of mind.

Playoff teams win this game, though.

A night after giving up 131 points to a team from New Orleans that doesn’t know what the hell it is doing, the Nuggets will have to work on at least a few significant parts from Houston’s second-ranked defense. You can slip into the postseason’s backdoor, many teams have succeeded in accomplishing as much, but oftentimes these runs toward the playoffs are as inspiring and significant for character and developing mettle as the actual playoff trips themselves. “Trips” that feel like five bucks wasted on blotter paper when the top seed inevitably knocks off the backdoor squad in a first-round sweep.