NBA Playoff Picture: Does anyone want the final spots in the East?

WHAT MATTERED MOST

A subjective ranking of the results that mattered most to the playoff bracket.

1. Indiana Pacers 108, Toronto Raptors 90

One week ago, after the Pacers blew a fourth-quarter lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a despondent Paul George blasted his team for showing “no urgency, no sense of urgency, no winning pride.” Indy showed that kind of pride, passion and fight on Tuesday, climbing out of a 19-point first-half hole to run away from the Raptors late thanks to another monster night from George (35 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals) and a second-half injection of sneer and swagger from recently reacquired shooting guard Lance Stephenson.

As predicted, Stephenson received a hero’s welcome from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse faithful, and then proceeded to get villainous on the Raps to the tune of 12 points (all in the fourth quarter), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one near-brawl-inciting closing-seconds layup in just 25 minutes of work. A pretty eventful return to Indianapolis, I must admit!

The Pacers improved to 38-40, moving a half-game ahead of the Miami Heat in the race for the East’s final playoff spot, and now own the same record as the seventh-seeded Chicago Bulls (who top the Pacers via a superior record within the Central Division). The Raptors fell to 47-31, giving them the same record as the Washington Wizards, though Toronto remains in third place by virtue of holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Wiz.

In a weird scheduling quirk, both Toronto and Washington will face the Heat, New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons over the next three games before finishing the season on the road. The Raptors will close out the campaign against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who might still be playing to lock up home-court advantage throughout the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Wizards will finish out in South Beach for a second showdown of the season’s final week with the Heat, who might be playing for their postseason lives.

To get into the playoffs, Miami might have to leapfrog Indiana. And if George keeps playing the way he has of late …

Paul George, last 8 games: 31.3 pts, 7.4 rebs, 3.6 asts, 2.4 stls, 39.3 MPG. 48% FG, 43.2% 3FG (9.3 attempts), 80.7% FT (7.1 attempts). Wow. — Dan Devine (@YourManDevine) April 5, 2017





… and the Pacers get the adrenaline boost they’ve needed from Lance …

It only took 76 games and crazy person to be added to the roster to wake these jokers up… but at least they're awake now. — Nilla Nillanovic (@JayNilla) April 5, 2017





… that might be a tall order.

2. New York Knicks 100, Chicago Bulls 91

The Bulls entered Wednesday having won four straight games to move into sole possession of seventh place in the Eastern Conference playoff chase. The Knicks entered Wednesday having lost 10 of their last 13 and with their All-Star forward waxing cryptic about writing on walls and chips on tables in the midst of yet another lost season.

So, naturally:





Rondo tying his shoe Niko throws the ball in. pic.twitter.com/B1c0OA6fsY — ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) April 5, 2017













No Derrick Rose, no Kristaps Porzingis, no Joakim Noah, no Lance Thomas, no reason at all for the high-lottery-bound Knicks to win. And yet, the Bulls managed to come out flat on both ends, allowing New York to shoot 54.5 percent in the first half while missing two-thirds of their own shots through two quarters to stake the Knicks to a 14-point halftime lead that they’d never relinquish.

“They came out like they were playing for something and we didn’t,” said Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler, who scored a game-high 26 points on 9-for-18 shooting with four assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block in 40 minutes of floor time. “They whipped our tail in every aspect of the game.”

That’s not something that’s been said often about the Knicks this season, but it it was largely true on a night where New York led by as many as 25 points, outrebounded the Bulls 53-36, and limited Chicago to just 38.1 percent shooting. Not exactly the kind of effort you need when you’re looking to lock up a playoff berth.

