Anderson Varejao considers an uncertain future. Anderson Varejao’s time with the Golden State Warriors is at an end. The move makes lots of sense for the Warriors — they had a glut of big men contributing relatively little and have needed to add another point guard for some time.
Kevin Love doesn't believe the Cleveland Cavaliers will trade him. Despite weeks of rumors that the NBA champions have been in trade talks with the New York Knicks about a deal involving Carmelo Anthony for the All-Star forward, Love said Friday that he expects "to be here for a long time.&
Anderson Varejao signed a minimum deal to return to Golden State last summer. The Golden State Warriors are waiving veteran Anderson Varejao, clearing the way to sign guard Briante Weber to a 10-day contract, league sources told The Vertical. Golden State has the NBA’s best record (43-7) and is making
