The Warriors had played 45 games this season before Wednesday night, and James Michael McAdoo sat on the bench for 27 of them. McAdoo was summoned Wednesday night. Not only did he play but he did so to such effect that was among the pivotal factors in Game 46, a 113-103 victory over the Hornets at
Kemba Walker scores 26 points and hands out eight assists versus Warriors.
The Golden State Warriors say Hall of Famer Jerry West is doing well after a brief hospital visit following a fall.
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|39
|7
|.848
|0.0
|30
|17
|.638
|9.5
|18
|27
|.400
|20.5
|16
|33
|.327
|24.5
|15
|30
|.333
|23.5