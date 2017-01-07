Golden State Warriors

1st Pacific
 | 32-6
  • Field Goal %
    49.9 FG%
  • 3-point %
    37.8 3P%
  • Points Scored
    118 PPG
  • Total Rebounds
    45.1 RPG
  • NBA Power Rankings: Spurs and Celtics rise, Memphis meltdown costs Warriors
    CBS Sports42 seconds ago

    San Antonio has won 10 of 12, and one of them (an overtime loss to Atlanta) was with Kawhi Leonard having the flu. The "Death Star" lineup of Curry, Thompson, Iguodala, Durant and Green has a negative net rating in the fourth quarter this season.

  • Draymond Green: DeMarcus Cousins the 'best big man in the game'
    kentucky6 hours ago

    The Golden State Warriors frustrated DeMarcus Cousins into one of his worst games of the season on Sunday night. The Sacramento Kings' star big man went 4-for-11 from the field, scoring only 17 points and turning it over seven times in 29 foul-plagued minutes. But the off night doesn't mar what

  • Every terrible team has a playoff shot in NBA's wild Western Conference
    Washington Post

    SACRAMENTO – Before the Golden State Warriors played their Northern California neighbors, the Sacramento Kings, here at the recently opened Golden 1 Center, Warriors Coach Steve Kerr was asked for his thoughts on the fact that no team at the bottom of the Western Conference has established itself as