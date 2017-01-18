Houston bounced back after their loss last night to Golden State and defeated Memphis, 119-95, Sam Dekker was the story. He moved into the starting lineup for the first time this season and scored a career-high 30 points on 12-of-19 shots from the field. Dekker also hit six threes on the night. Rockets
All-Star Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors, who come to town for a Sunday afternoon matinee. It's going to be a lot of fun," Gordon said. According to NBA.com's stats database, Gordon is stellar defensively.
Most Valuable Player You can make the argument that LeBron James continues to be the best player in the NBA, and thus deserves the first-half MVP But this award comes down to Westbrook and James Harden. One of the most athletic point guards in league history, Westbrook is averaging 30 points, 10 rebounds
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|37
|6
|.860
|0.0
|29
|15
|.659
|8.5
|16
|26
|.381
|20.5
|16
|31
|.340
|23.0
|14
|29
|.326
|23.0