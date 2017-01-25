Take a look at all the best from Saturday's NBA action on this edition of the Top 10.
Stephen Curry splits the Clipper defense and finishes with the beautiful reverse layup.
Things don't appear to be getting better anytime soon in Chicago. After dropping seven of their last 11 contests, the Bulls heard it from the United Center crowd, getting booed off the floor on Friday night. While it's been an overall rocky season for Chicago, things have gotten worse in the
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|40
|7
|.851
|0.0
|30
|18
|.625
|10.5
|19
|28
|.404
|21.0
|16
|34
|.320
|25.5
|15
|32
|.319
|25.0