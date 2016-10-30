Golden State Warriors

1st Pacific
 | 29-5
  • Field Goal %
    49.7 FG%
  • 3-point %
    38.1 3P%
  • Points Scored
    117 PPG
  • Total Rebounds
    45.4 RPG
  • The Cheat Sheet37 minutes ago

    The 7 Best Home-Court Advantages in the NBA Right Now

    The best home-court advantages in the NBA are the result of entertaining teams taking the floor in front of their own knowledgeable, rowdy fan bases.

  • Comcast SportsNet Bay Area

    Warriors 2016 in Review: Epic records, massive heartbreak, ultimate recovery

    OAKLAND It was a season of epic win streaks and assaults on the NBA record book, with victories coming in bunches, under one coach and then another, casting a feel-good vibe that energized the Bay Area and beyond. In their march toward greatness, the 2016 Warriors indeed bottled the wind. The calendar

  • Stephen Curry's shoes honoring fire victims fetch $45K in auction
    Sporting News

    Stephen Curry's shoes honoring fire victims fetch $45K in auction

    Two pairs of shoes worn by Stephen Curry for a recent Warriors game were auctioned off for $45,000 Friday, with proceeds going to benefit victims of the Oakland Ghost Ship fire. According to CSN Bay Area, the special "Ghostship" shoes Curry wore in the Warriors' Dec. 15 game against the