Will De Zerbi's original style of play return?

[Getty Images]

It has been a difficult end to the season for Albion with only one win in their past 11 Premier League games.

Fan question: After investing in the squad in the summer, do you think we will see a return to the style of play we saw in your first season at Brighton?

De Zerbi: "The style of play depends on the characteristics of the players.

Playing with [Kaoru] Mitoma and [Solly] March is different to playing with [Simon] Adingra on the right. If we play with Adingra as right-winger and Tariq Lamptey at right-back, you don't see overlapping. If March plays right-winger, it's different.

"For the same reason, we played without [Pervis] Estupinan at left-back. Estupinan was permitted to play in build up last season, in a different way than in the last four or five months. We have played a lot of games with three defenders at the back.

"I think we have improved in controlling games, especially in the first half of the season when we played Igor[Julio] , [Lewis] Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke at the back.

"I love to put my players in the best position for them. The most important thing is that the players are comfortable on the pitch and not to start from my ideas."