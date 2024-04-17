Advertisement

Zach Werenski scores twice as Blue Jackets beat playoff-bound Hurricanes 6-3 in season finale

MITCH STACY
·1 min read
  • Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, left, scores against Carolina Hurricanes' Spencer Martin during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Columbus Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau, left, scores against Carolina Hurricanes' Spencer Martin during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Carolina Hurricanes' Spencer Martin, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Carolina Hurricanes' Spencer Martin, left, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier, left, and Carolina Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield fight for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier, left, and Carolina Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield fight for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Columbus Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier, left, carries the puck across the blue line as Carolina Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Columbus Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier, left, carries the puck across the blue line as Carolina Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook, left, controls the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Carolina Hurricanes' Jordan Martinook, left, controls the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Luca Del Bel Belluz defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Carolina Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi, left, and Maxime Comtois celebrate their goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Carolina Hurricanes' Jesperi Kotkaniemi, left, and Maxime Comtois celebrate their goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Columbus Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson, left, clears the puck as Carolina Hurricanes' Bradly Nadeau defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Columbus Blue Jackets' Erik Gudbranson, left, clears the puck as Carolina Hurricanes' Bradly Nadeau defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
  • Columbus Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves, left, and Carolina Hurricanes' Jack Drury collide in front of the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Columbus Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves, left, and Carolina Hurricanes' Jack Drury collide in front of the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zach Werenski had two goals and two assists, Jet Greaves made 38 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat a diminished version of the playoff-bound Carolina Hurricanes 6-3 on Tuesday night.

The Hurricanes, who finished second in the Metropolitan Division, rested eight regulars in the meaningless regular-season finale.

Carolina finished with 111 points at 52-23-7, the second-best record in the Eastern Conference behind the division champion New York Rangers. The Hurricanes reached the postseason for the sixth straight year.

At least it wasn't another loss for last-place Columbus, which had another season marred by injuries that sidelined top players, including the two goaltenders. The Blue Jackets missed the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

Luca Del Bel Belluz scored in his NHL debut, and Columbus also got goals from James Malatesta, Johnny Gaudreau and Alex Nylander.

Teuvo Teravainen and Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored for Carolina and Spencer Martin, in his first start since Feb. 29, made 19 saves.

Del Bel Belluz had an inauspicious start to his NHL career in the first period, when he served a penalty for too many men on the ice. Twelve seconds after jumping out of the box, he picked up his first career goal on his first shot, a wrister from the left circle.

UP NEXT

Carolina prepares for the playoffs. The Blue Jackets go home.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL