Overall Arizona Cardinals grade: B+

Shoutout to Arizona for not overthinking it. Grab the best player in the draft and just keep it moving. They took some chances on future potential with the selections of Max Melton, Trey Benson and Xavier Thomas, giving them more credible prospects to continue this rebuild with. The Cardinals might not win the division this year, but this draft class should help them get to competing for the playoffs sooner rather than later, especially if Kyler Murray can build on his late-season resurgence.

Favorite Pick: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State (4th overall)

No-brainer. The Cardinals needed a wide receiver and they got the best wide receiver prospect in the draft — and possibly, the flat-out best player in the draft. Harrison should be a No. 1 wide receiver immediately in the NFL and now gives the Cardinals a threat they can rely upon. Harrison going along with wide receiver Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride is a fun, young pass-catching trio to develop together.

Least Favorite Pick: Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri (27th overall)

Robinson just feels a bit rich at the end of the first round. He’s a heavy-handed defensive linemen who definitely has a role in the NFL, but he’s not the most dynamic athlete out there and he wasn’t really productive until his fifth season in college. This kind of feels like the Seahawks’ selection of LJ Collier a few years ago.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 4: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Round 1, Pick 27: Darius Robinson, DL, Missouri

Round 2, Pick 43: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Round 3, Pick 66: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

Round 3, Pick 71: Isaiah Adams, OL, Illinois

Round 3, Pick 82: Tip Reiman, TE, Illinois

Round 3, Pick 90: Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College

Round 4, Pick 104: Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, S, Texas Tech

Round 5, Pick 138: Xavier Thomas, Edge, Clemson

Round 5, Pick 162: Christian Jones, OT, Texas

Round 6, Pick 191: Tejhaun Palmer, WR, UAB

Round 7, Pick 226: Jaden Davis, CB, Miami