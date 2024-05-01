Is Zach LaVine the only player likely to be dealt from the Chicago Bulls this offseason?

Is Zach LaVine the only player likely to be dealt from the Chicago Bulls this offseason? The veteran combo guard has seen his name in countless trade rumors all throughout the NBA’s 2023-24 season, and is by all accounts the front office’s top priority to move.

But could there be other Bulls teammates who might be in new uniforms come October? According to Bleacher Report league analyst Greg Swartz, there may well be. With the franchise clearly (and wisely) all-in on rising point guard Coby White, it is probably safe to say he is safe in all but the biggest potential trades.

“Outside of White, perhaps no player is safe in Chicago after the team finished below .500 and missed the playoffs yet again, writes Swartz.

What would it look like if the Chicago Bulls traded everyone? https://t.co/qPT4V6V4zc pic.twitter.com/XUbjh3JNQO — Bulls Wire (@Bulls_Wire) May 1, 2024

“Nikola Vucevic could be available, and cash-strapped contenders may approach the Bulls about a sign-and-trade for free agent DeMar DeRozan,” suggests the B/R analyst.

Swartz sounds like he thinks the Bulls’ front office needs to make a major retool this offseason, and we could not possibly agree more.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire