Projecting DeMar DeRozan’s future with the Chicago Bulls

The looming free agency of veteran Chicago Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan is hard to predict, but that does not stop NBA analysts from trying. Will the University of Southern California alum return to the Bulls, or decamp to another ball club, given where Chicago is as an organization?

It matters what the Compton native wants at this later stage of his career. Does DeRozan prefer security and continuity? Does he want to chase another title? And how is the market for his services on other teams with the cap space to sign him? It does take two to tango, after all.

To try to get to the bottom of whatever it is that DeRozan may end up doing in free agency, the hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast took a deep dive on his future with the team on a recent episode of their show.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire