Yankees select SS George Lombard Jr. with No. 26 pick in 2023 MLB Draft

East infielder George Lombard (21) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field / Mark J. Rebilas - USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have selected shortstop George Lombard Jr. with the No. 26 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.



The 18-year-old from Pinecrest, Florida is committed to playing at the University of Vanderbilt but many expect him to sign and begin his pro career.

Lombard comes to the Bronx with some big-league bloodlines as he is the son of current Detroit Tigers hitting coach and former MLB outfielder George Lombard.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The youngster was rated as MLB Pipeline's 31st overall prospect heading into the draft. Standing at 6-foot-3, 190-pounds he posses a ton of raw pop and has the potential to be an above-average bat from the right side of the plate.

During his senior year at Gulliver Prep High School, Lombard hit .512 with six home runs, 14 doubles, and 24 RBI. He was also a state champion in soccer and was named the Miami-Dade Athlete of the Year.



The last high school player the Yankees selected in the first round was top prospect and current shortstop Anthony Volpe back in the 2019 draft.

New York picks just once on Sunday night but they have a total of 18 selections in the draft.