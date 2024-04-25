Yankees claim Michael Tonkin off waivers from Mets

The Yankees have claimed right-handed reliever Michael Tonkin off waivers from the Mets, allowing the thrice-DFA'd reliever to remain in New York.

It's been a whirlwind season for Tonkin, who began the year with the Mets before being DFA'd and traded to the Minnesota Twins for cash considerations.

After one appearance with the Twins, he was DFA'd again and picked up by ... the Mets.

But Tonkin made just two appearances back with the Mets before being DFA'd by them again.

Tonkin, 34, has a 6.00 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 9.0 innings over six appearances this season for the Mets and Twins.

In order to make room on the 40-man roster for Tonkin, the Yanks designated right-handed pitcher McKinley Moore for assignment.