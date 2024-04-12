Xavier forward Zach Freemantle will return to the Musketeers next season

Zach Freemantle will use his additional year of eligibility to return to the Musketeers next season.

As expected, Zach Freemantle will return to Xavier for the 2024-25 season.

Freemantle will use his extra year of eligibility to return to the Musketeers after missing all of last season, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein and confirmed by the school.

As a senior, Freemantle missed Xavier's run to the Sweet 16 due to a foot injury that needed season-ending surgery in March 2023. Six months later, Freemantle needed a second foot surgery and missed the entire 2023-24 season.

Freemantle averaged 15.2 points and 8.1 rebounds during the 2022-23 season and Xavier couldn't replace that production last season with a frontcourt that struggled with inexperience and inconsistency. In four seasons at Xavier, Freemantle has averaged 11.7 points while shooting 50.8% from the field.

Xavier head coach Sean Miller said that Freemantle and fellow forward Jerome Hunter would essentially serve as new recruits for next season after sitting out a year. Freemantle now joins guard Dayvion McKnight as two Musketeers from the program's first losing season in 28 years to confirm they are returning.

After losing seven players via the transfer portal, Xavier's lone addition thus far is Furman transfer guard Marcus Foster.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Xavier forward Zach Freemantle will return to Musketeers next season