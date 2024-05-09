Xavier completes 2024-25 roster with addition of Boise State transfer Roddie Anderson

Roddie Anderson (0) spent last season at Boise State.

Xavier's final scholarship spot on its 2024-25 roster has been filled.

Guard Roddie Anderson, who spent last season at Boise State after starting his career at UC-San Diego, is the final transfer to commit to the Musketeers, he announced on social media Thursday afternoon.

Anderson has two years of experience, starting 54 of 63 games between his two previous schools. As a freshman at UC-San Diego, he averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. Last season at Boise State, Anderson put up 6.5 points, 3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in helping lead the Broncos to a 22-win season and NCAA Tournament appearance. Boise State lost in the First Four to Colorado at UD Arena.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Anderson is a solid depth pickup for Sean Miller and the Musketeers to round out the roster. Anderson's role is undefined at the moment and playing time will be up in the air, but he has the ability to grow into a potential focal point to Xavier's gameplan in a year.

Anderson will look to improve as a shooter after connecting at a 36.4% clip from the field last season at Boise State. The 6-foot-2 guard is a career 28.3% three-point shooter who will try to break into the rotation in a talented Xavier backcourt.

Xavier commit Roddie Anderson (0) averaged 6.5 points per game over 33 games (27 starts) last season at Boise State.

Anderson joins Marcus Foster, Dante Maddox Jr., Ryan Conwell, John Hugley, Lassina Traore and Cam'Ron Fletcher as Xavier's seven transfer portal additions to officially finish the Musketeers' roster rebuild from last season's 16-18 campaign.

"Musketeers have quietly hit loads of singles and doubles in Portal Kombat," CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein said of Xavier's transfer portal haul. As of Thursday morning, Xavier's transfer portal class ranked No. 24 in the nation, according to 247Sports.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Xavier roster complete with addition of Boise State transfer guard