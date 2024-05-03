Advertisement

Wrexham stars party in Las Vegas nightclub after securing promotion to League One

Oliver Browning
·1 min read

Watch as Wrexham stars party in Las Vegas after securing promotion to League One.

The Welsh side - owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - have been living it up in Sin City as their impressive rise up the football pyramid continues.

Wrexham won the National League title at the conclusion of the 2022/23 season to secure their return to the Football League and wasted no time jumping up another division - to League One - this year.

It’s fair to say the players earned their trip to the States this summer and footage shared by Hakkasan Nightclub shows them partying the night away.