WR Odell Beckham Jr. to visit Miami Dolphins in NFL free agency, per reports

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly planning a visit to Miami. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

It looks like free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could find a match in Miami.

The 31-year-old is planning to visit the Miami Dolphins Thursday, according to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

The news was followed by another report from the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson, who said the team is interested in acquiring the three-time Pro Bowl receiver to pair with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Beckham recorded 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns during the 2023 campaign with the Baltimore Ravens. It marked his return from missing all of the 2022 season due to a torn ACL that he sustained during Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

Before Beckham played his first game in Baltimore, he admitted that he was contemplating retiring when the season ended. That didn't end up happening, as he caught four passes for 34 yards in Baltimore's two playoff games and didn't mention hanging up the cleats once the postseason ended.

Beckham spent his first five professional seasons with the New York Giants, who drafted him with the 12th overall pick of the NFL Draft. He notched 390 receptions for 5476 yards and 44 touchdowns during his tenure there.

He went on to play for the Cleveland Browns in 2019, tearing his ACL midway through the 2020 season. Bechkam was released in November 2021, less than a week after his father criticized the team via social media. He landed with the Rams and caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns over eight regular-season appearances.

Bechkam could be an interesting addition for the Dolphins, who boasted the NFL's No. 1 offense in yards per game in 2023 with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leading the charge under head coach Mike McDaniel's guidance. It's unclear if Tagovailoa will be signed to his first long-term extension this offseason, as the team could also exercise his fifth-year option.

Either way, Miami has an estimated $13.5 million in salary cap space, per Spotrac, after they restructured the contracts of linebacker Bradley Chubb and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. The real question will be how much the team is willing to spend on Beckham.