The World’s Strongest Man is in Myrtle Beach. Can I get tickets? Will there be traffic?

Inhuman feats of strength, Herculean efforts, and weights so heavy that an average person couldn’t lift them an inch off the ground are familiar sights at a strongman competition.

The event to crown Earth’s most powerful man happens only once a year, and Myrtle Beach is the site of that individual’s coronation in 2024.

The World’s Strongest Man is taking place in Myrtle Beach from May 1-5, 2024, and many are attending the event or are interested in passing by and watching some of the action. Before it starts, here’s what you need to know about the 2024 World’s Strongest Man competition.

Where is the 2024 World’s Strongest Man taking place? Can I still get tickets?

The 2024 World’s Strongest Man will be held at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place, 812 North Ocean Blvd., downtown Myrtle Beach. Construction crews and event organizers spent the week of April 22, 2024, putting up bleachers and tents for the contest— Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place also serves as the site for Carolina Country Music Fest.

Tickets went on sale Feb. 14, 2024, but general admission day and week passes and VIP options are still available. General Admission passes for a single day May 1-2 are $55, $95 for May 4-5 single-day passes, and $300 for a full week general admission pass. VIP tickets range from $200-900 for either a single-day or a full-week pass.

Will The World’s Strongest Man impact downtown Myrtle Beach traffic?

In concert with the competition, downtown Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard will be closed between 8th and 9th Avenues North, impacting traffic. Ocean Boulevard between 8th and 9th Avenues North will close between 5-10 p.m. April 30, 2024, closed May 1-2 and May 4-5 from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to an email from The City of Myrtle Beach.

City of Myrtle Beach Police Corporal Christopher Starling did not return a request for comment before publication.

Will there be food and seating at The World’s Strongest Man?

A map of the 2024 World’s Strongest Man seating and restroom facilities. Attendees with tickets will have seating with a few of the competition.

Attendees with general admission and VIP seating will sit in bleachers facing the competition platform. General admission ticket holders will sit on either side of the staging area, while VIP attendees will have an entire view of the competition area.

The event will also have food from local food trucks and vendors, according to Katrina Younce with World’s Strongest Man. The list of vendors includes:

Who’s competing in the 2024 World’s Strongest Man, and what is the event schedule?

The 2024 iteration of The World’s Strongest Man will feature events such as Car Walk —where athletes carry the frame of a car on their backs. Keg Toss— an event where athletes hurl barrels over a predetermined height. Conan’s Wheel — an event where athletes carry a container of stones in a circle until they can no longer— and other events.

The World’s Strongest Man website lists the competitors and the full schedule on its website. The competitors are: