World Snooker Championship 2024 results: Jak Jones beats Zhang Anda, Mark Selby trails Joe O'Connor

Four-time world champion Mark Selby is in danger of a shock first-round exit after Crucible debutant Joe O'Connor moved into a commanding 7-2 lead.

O'Connor, 30th in the world, only needs three frames to reach the last 16 when the match resumes on Monday.

It would be another huge shock after 2023 champion Luca Brecel lost to David Gilbert in a major upset on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Welsh qualifier Jak Jones produced a superb performance to defeat China's 11th seed Zhang Anda 10-4.

Jones, a quarter-finalist last year, is ranked 44th in the world and had to fight through two qualifying rounds, with his win meaning two seeded players have been knocked out in two completed matches.

Selby needs to find old magic

Selby, the 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021 champion, could be another seed to fall after a tough first session against fellow Leicester player and close friend O'Connor.

That match will be completed on Monday (14:30 BST) with O'Connor, the only debutant in this year's tournament, looking to complete a huge victory.

O'Connor was in the audience watching and cheering on Selby for three of his world title wins and described the draw as a "dream" one for him.

The pair shared the first four frames, before breaks of 122, 67 and 101 took O'Connor three frames clear. Further breaks of 74 and 61 saw the 28-year-old win all of the last five frames in the session.

Earlier this month, 40-year-old Selby hinted at retiring and said it's "maybe time to do something else" after losing 10-8 to Gary Wilson in the first round of the Tour Championship.

Selby lost in last year's world final and has not been eliminated in the first round since 2018, but needs a superb recovery on Monday.

Jones advances after slow-moving contest

Jones is one of six Welsh players in the 2024 event and he could meet compatriot Mark Williams in the last 16, if the three-time world champion beats China's Si Jiahui.

Jak Jones defeated Ali Carter and Neil Robertson on his way to the quarter-finals of the 2023 World Championship [PA Media]

The first session of the Jones v Zhang match took place on Saturday morning, but only seven of the scheduled nine frames could be completed. One frame took 38 minutes, another 32 and another 28 - and it was again slow going on Sunday.

Jones finally edged a 37-minute 11th frame after a lengthy safety battle to move two frames away from victory.

Zhang made a break of 95, the best in the match, in the 13th frame, but it was not enough to stop Jones.

"In the first session I played terribly," said Zhang. "This is the first time as a seeded player and I wanted to play well but I just put too much pressure on myself. Jak did not play bad, very good break building and everything was just better than me."

Coming up on Sunday

In the Sunday afternoon session (14:30 BST) world number two and 2019 champion Judd Trump plays the rest of his match against Iran's Hossein Vafaei, with the Englishman holding a 6-3 advantage.

Another former winner, Shaun Murphy, begins his campaign against China's Lyu Haotian on table two.

The evening session starts at 19:00 and sees the conclusion of two first-round matches. England's Ali Carter holds a 5-4 lead over Scotland's Stephen Maguire, while Tom Ford is 6-3 up against Ricky Walden.

