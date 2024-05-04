WWE Backlash France 2024: Full card, live updates, results, grades and analysis

It's a relatively light card in terms of the number of matches Saturday in Lyon, France, but the stakes are high with four out of the five contests being for championships. Here's how I see everything shaking out:

WWE Undisputed Championship — Cody Rhodes (c.) vs. A.J. Styles — Will this match be an absolute banger? Yes. Will Cody Rhodes' reign end after four week? No. It's really that simple — there's no way Rhodes doesn't leave France with the WWE Undisputed Championship. Grab your popcorn, enjoy the show and watch two of the best in WWE go toe-to-toe in the main event. Prediction: Cody Rhodes def. A.J. Styles to retain the WWE Undisputed Championship

World Heavyweight Championship — Damian Priest (c.) vs. Jey Uso — Jey Uso winning here would ignite the Lyon crowd, but I don't see it happening, particularly with Rhea Ripley's injury delivering a significant blow to the status of Judgment Day. Priest should get a long run as World Heavyweight Champion and there may be a time for Jey Uso to ultimately dethrone him, it's not going to come weeks after the Archer of Infamy stunned the wrestling world at WrestleMania 40. Prediction: Damian Priest def. Jey Uso to retain the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Women's Championship — Bayley (c.) vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton — While there's always the possibility of protecting Bayley in a championship change here, I don't think she loses this quickly after having one of the more memorable WrestleMania moments from last month's event. The most likely outcome here is Bayley scores the win over Naomi while Stratton looks strong and sets up a longer program between the two. Prediction: Bayley def. Naomi and Tiffany Stratton to retain the WWE Women's Championship

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship — The Kabuki Warriors (c.) vs. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair — In what could be the end of Damage CTRL, the right move here is for Cargill and Belair to walk out of France as the Women's Tag Team Champions. They already scored a victory over Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 40 (alongside Naomi), and can continue to elevate the championships on SmackDown moving forward. Prediction: Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair def. The Kabuki Warriors to win the Women's Tag Team Championship

Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga) — You could make a case for either side winning here, but I think Sikoa and Tonga coming out on top is what makes the most sense. Building Solo into the new Bloodline leader and Tonga effectively taking his role sets up a potential showdown with Roman Reigns down the line and keeps the faction as a significant threat moving forward. It's possible that the finish here isn't clean, but either way Solo and Tonga should walk out as winners. Prediction: The Bloodline def. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton